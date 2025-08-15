Search continues for missing pilot Andrew Blackwood-Murray

The Extra 300 aircraft (registration ZS-AEC) crashed into the sea off Durban while performing its final display.

The South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) says the investigation into the plane crash off the Durban coastline that left pilot 61-year-old Andrew Blackwood-Murray missing is continuing.

The accident occurred just before 2pm on Thursday, when the ZS-AEC Extra 300 aircraft that was performing its final display crashed into the sea.

Rescue

Video footage circulated on social media showed the light aircraft looping in the sky before plummeting into the ocean and skidding for a distance.

Emergency services, including ALS Paramedics, the South African Police Service (Saps) and the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI), rushed to the scene of the incident in front of Suncoast Beach.

Tragic

Sacaa spokesperson Sisa Majola said they were saddened by the tragic accident.

“The Accident and Incident Investigations Division (AIID), confirmed that the incident occurred at approximately 1.45pm when an Extra 300 aircraft (registration ZS-AEC) crashed into the sea while performing its final display.

“Emergency medical services and law enforcement responded immediately to the scene. A search and rescue operation commenced shortly after the crash and is ongoing,” Majola said.

Investigations

The Director of Civil Aviation, Poppy Khoza, said they are keeping the pilot, his family and friends in their thoughts as rescue efforts continue

“Our focus now is on the mission currently unfolding, appreciating the efforts of the teams on the ground and wishing them strength as they continue with the mission.”

The investigation into the cause of the crash is being carried out by the AIID.”

Search

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) resumed its search for Blackwood-Murray on Friday morning.

NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon said since the early hours of Friday morning from first light, metro police, eThekwini municipal lifeguards and Saps continued to recover wreckage washed ashore overnight.

“Ethekwini municipal lifeguards have deployed lifeguards and resources to search out to sea in an ongoing search and to recover wreckage beyond the backbreaker.

“The NSRI rescue craft Spirit of Surfski 6 will be deployed to assist in the ongoing search and to provide a platform for police divers and metro police divers in ongoing scuba dive search efforts.”

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garith Jamieson said the search had been stopped for the day at Battery/Suncoast Beach.

“Teams will regroup tomorrow [Saturday] morning.”

Tributes

Tributes have been pouring in for Blackwood-Murray following the plane crash in Durban on Thursday.

“So deeply saddened by the tragic passing of my friend Andrew Blackwood-Murray, a man I’ve had the privilege of knowing for decades.

“Andrew was not only a world-class pilot, but a true gentleman whose warmth, passion and skill touched so many lives,” said John Walland on Facebook.

Walland conveyed condolences to the Blackwood-Murray family and friends.

Bev Shapland said she was heartbroken by the crash.

“Andrew Blackwood-Murray, a true gentleman, a wonderful husband to dear Kyla Blackwood-Murray and a fantastic father to Matthew, a beautiful soul to the end, who will forever live in our hearts.

“Thank you for all the treasured years of friendship. I will miss you dearly, my Andy,” she said.

