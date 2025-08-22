Still no sign of missing pilot Blackwood-Murray after plane crash

Advanced technology and advanced search technology continue to be deployed in the ongoing search.

There is still no sign of 61-year-old missing pilot, Andrew Blackwood-Murray, a week after his light aircraft plunged into the ocean during an airshow off the Durban coastline in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

The accident occurred just before 2pm on Thursday, when the ZS-AEC Extra 300 aircraft that was performing its final display crashed into the sea.

Video footage circulating on social media showed the light aircraft looping in the sky before plummeting into the ocean and skidding for a distance.

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) spokesperson Craig Lambinon said private companies and recreational divers continued to join forces with search and rescue teams to search for Blackwood-Murray.

“Advanced technology and advanced search technology continue to be deployed in the ongoing search. Weather and sea conditions have not been a factor and have not hampered ongoing search efforts.”

Lambinon said the NSRI rescue craft Spirit of Surfski 6 will be deployed to assist in the ongoing search and to provide a platform for police divers and metro police divers in ongoing scuba dive search efforts.

“The search grid coordinates are being evaluated in cooperation with NSRI EOC (Emergency Operations Centre) using advanced search technology, taking into account sea drift patterns. We are appealing for sensitivity in this tragic incident.”

Lambinon said family, friends and colleagues of Blackwood-Murray are being cared for, supported, and are regularly briefed during this difficult time.

“The tremendous outpouring of support and compassion from the aviation community, the public and all involved is commended.”

The South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) said the investigation into the plane crash is continuing.

The Director of Civil Aviation, Poppy Khoza, said they are keeping the pilot, his family and friends in their thoughts as rescue efforts continue

“Our focus now is on the mission currently unfolding, appreciating the efforts of the teams on the ground and wishing them strength as they continue with the mission.”

The investigation into the cause of the crash is being carried out by the AIID.”

