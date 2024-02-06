A guide to the Forty Winks bed range

Forty Winks beds will give you the best possible night’s sleep - which is essential to function optimally during the day.

The Forty Winks bed range, available exclusively at Dial-a-Bed & The Bed Store in South Africa, is a bed brand that is devoted to the business of long and quality sleep. Forty Winks beds are optimised to give you the best possible night’s sleep. The beds are designed to fully support the body no matter what your firmness or comfort preferences.

At Dial-a-Bed, you’ll find this sturdy and comfortable range of beds in a variety of comfort levels and sizes online and in-store. Let’s take you through the Forty Winks bed range, features and benefits and why you should consider investing in one today.

What are Forty Winks beds?

Forty Winks is a Dial-a-Bed family brand, designed by South Africans – for South Africans. In our frenetic and fast-paced world, good sleep is essential to function optimally during the day and with this in mind, Forty Winks beds are optimised to give you the best possible night’s sleep. The beds are designed to fully support the body no matter what your firmness or comfort preferences. They are sturdy, comfortable and available in three comfort levels and all bed sizes.

Unveiling the excellence of Forty Winks mattresses

When it comes to Forty Winks mattresses, excellence is not just a word; it’s a promise. Let’s explore the core features that define Forty Winks mattresses, exploring the innovative technology that provides unparalleled comfort and support.

Quality materials: Forty Winks uses high-quality materials to ensure durability and comfort.

Comfort and support: Forty Winks mattresses are designed to offer both comfort and proper spinal support. They often have a variety of firmness options to cater to different sleep preferences.

Innovation and technology: Forty Winks incorporates the latest innovations in mattress technology, like cutting-edge SleepWave Tech to boost sleep fitness and enhance sleep quality.

Durability: A core feature of good mattress brands is durability. Their mattresses are designed to withstand regular use and maintain their shape and support over time.

Warranty and customer support: At Dial-a-Bed we offer 100 nights to test the Forty Winks beds. If you don’t love it, you can exchange it.

Variety of options: The Forty Winks range caters for any age and any body shape, with a variety of mattress options to choose from.

Motion isolation: Forty Winks mattresses are designed to minimise motion transfer.

Breathability and cooling features: These mattresses include features to promote air circulation and keep the mattress cool, ensuring a comfortable sleep temperature.

Sleep easy with Forty Winks

Behind every exceptional product lies a remarkable brand and Forty Winks is no exception. Forty Winks goes beyond just being a mattress brand – they also offer an exceptional bedding accessory range to elevate your comfort such as pillows, mattresses toppers and hi-tech pillows.

Visit a Dial-a-Bed store today and test out a Forty Winks mattress for yourself. We have Comfort Test Areas in 77 stores nationwide that allow you to lie down and test a bed before you buy. Alternatively, you can also shop our entire Forty Winks range online and compare product prices and features at www.dialabed.co.za.