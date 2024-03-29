Limpopo bus crash: SA and Botswana in talks over plans to repatriate victims’ remains

The fatal incident claimed 45 lives on Friday.

The mangled wreck of the bus that plunged down a ravine in Limpopo. Photo: Limpopo Department of Transport.

Botswana and South African governments are liasing over plans to repatriate the bodies of victims from the Limpopo bus crash.

The fatal accident claimed the lives of 45 passengers after their bus plunged off a bridge on the R518 road near Mokopane, Limpopo on Thursday.

Following a 50-metre free-fall, the coach carrying 46 travellers enroute from Botswana to Moria, instantly caught flames, leaving just one passenger critically injured.

The eight-year old survivor has since been admitted in hospital for medical attention.

Repatriation plans

Botswana Foreign Affairs Minister Lemogang Kwape has confirmed that his government was cooperating with South African authorities to facilitate the repatriation of the victims’ remains.

Speaking to Newzroom Afrika, Kwape said a team from the Botswana Embassy in Pretoria joined forced with SA officials to gather more information about the tragic incident.

“With heavy hearts, as we remain, we will continue to work hard to ensure that all the processes come to a logical conclusion,” Kwape said.

The Botswana Presidency officially informed its citizens of the tragic incident on Friday, promising to liaise with South Africa to bring the remains of the bus crash victims home.

Kwape expressed gratitude for the support shown by President Cyril Ramaphosa and the Minister of International Relations, Naledi Pandor who made courtesy calls to President Mokgweetsi Masisi of Botswana, after the accident had occurred.

“I truly want to thank the South African government for landing a hand. Truly that shows that Botswana and South Africa are brotherly and sisterly countries.”

‘Only nine identifiable bodies’

Meanwhile, South African Police Service spokesperson, Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said earlier on Friday that only nine of the 34 bodies recovered from the incident were identifiable.

“Authorities are still combining the scene for more bodies. The surviving minor, an eight-year old female passenger is receiving medical care in hospital,” Mathe said.

