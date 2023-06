Parents are furious as their children are alleged to have been forced into winter initiation school without their consent – with many of these schools illegal. Lesego Mothupi, from Stateng village near Mahikeng, has opened a case of a missing person at Mmabatho police station this week, following his son’s disappearance last week Wednesday. ALSO READ: More initiation schools for Limpopo “I still do not know where my son is and appeal to whoever has taken him to his initiation school to let me know. I am unable to sleep. It is not right to take my child without my...

Parents are furious as their children are alleged to have been forced into winter initiation school without their consent – with many of these schools illegal.

Lesego Mothupi, from Stateng village near Mahikeng, has opened a case of a missing person at Mmabatho police station this week, following his son’s disappearance last week Wednesday.

“I still do not know where my son is and appeal to whoever has taken him to his initiation school to let me know. I am unable to sleep. It is not right to take my child without my knowledge and consent,” Mothupi said.

Illegal initiation schools

Another parent from Stateng, Mpho Seleka, whose son was allegedly forced into a initiation school, said a neighbour told her that people drove around with her son and other boys in a bakkie.

“My son apparently had to cover his head so that he does not see where he is going.

“It is very scary because the initiation schools are fighting among themselves. I am worried that they will shoot each other, as happened last year when they were fighting for clients [initiates],” Seleka said.

Nonhlanhla Lethwane, North West department of cooperative governance and traditional affairs director of anthropological services and research, said: “The department has learnt that in many instances, boys who end up in initiation schools without their parents knowing were coerced by their peers to undergo initiation, without having agreed with their parents as Section 22 of Act prescribes.

“Once the children have gone through illegal schools, parents receive calls of extortion and threats regarding their children from school principals.

“The department has also learnt through complaints from parents of the unwillingness or reluctance of the SA Police Service to assist.”

‘Serious and sensitive’

Pontsho Nngaps Seswana, from Gopane near Zeerust, said his younger brother went to initiation school without the consent of their parents.

“Initiation school is serious and sensitive. The management of the school should make efforts to get consent from parents or legal guardians. They cannot just take the child without parents’ approval because it is illegal,” Seswana said.

“Our cultural bodies should impose better administration where the identity documents of both parents and initiates are taken. We should stop undermining our culture,” he added.

Another parent from Lekubu village near Zeerust complained about the exorbitant amount of money to be paid after her child has completed the training.

The unemployed mother of two, who could not be named for fear of victimisation, said: “I must pay R6 500, a goat, clothes, blanket and a mattress. I am unemployed and depend on a child social grant for survival. Where will I get the money to pay?” asked the mother of two.

The Democratic Alliance said illegal initiation schools should be scrapped and all initiation schools should be registered and monitored.

“Those running illegal schools should be arrested,” said shadow arts and culture MEC Winston Rabotapi.

– kennethm@citizen.co.za