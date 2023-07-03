Police shutdown illegal initiation school in Limpopo

By Faizel Patel

Limpopo police and the Department of Coorperative Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs (CoGHSTA) have shutdown an illegal initiation school in the Sekhukhune District.

The school, which was found to be in contravention of the Customary Initiation Act, was closed on Friday 30 June 2023.

Police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the investigation into the illegal school is continuing.

School shutdown

“According to the information available at this stage, it is alleged that there was an initiation school that was in practice at Kutupu village in contravention of the Initiation Act.

“It is reported that the school was discovered on Sunday, 25 June 2023 and through proper inspections it was found that the school has not registered with department as per prescribed Act,” Ledwaba said.

Injuries

Ledwaba added that none of the initiates were injured.

“There are no injuries or fatalities reported from the initiation school in question and decision has been taken for the initiates to be moved to a registered school.”

Ledwaba said the suspects responsible for the illegal practices of initiation school have been served with a notice to appear before Nebo Magistrate’s Court in the week facing charges of contravention of the Initiation Act.

The Provincial Commissioner of South African Police Service (Saps) in Limpopo Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe applauded the teams for taking appropriate action.

40 initiates rescued

Last week, North West police rescued 40 initiates who were kidnapped and illegally taken to an initiation school in Mahikeng.

The boys were already circumcised when police arrived on the scene.

Police said the initiates aged between 15 and 20 were taken to a local hospital where they are being treated.

Arrests

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Amanda Funani said three men who allegedly recruited the unsuspecting young boys to join the initiation school outside Mahikeng were arrested for running the unregistered facility.

“Moreover, and after recruiting these young boys, they would call the parents and demand money for the safety of the victims. Consequently, about 40 initiates between the ages of 15 and 20 were rescued. The illegal school was closed, while the boys were taken to a local hospital where they were treated.

“The 24-year-old Bongani Moatlhodi, who was arrested at Lonely Park by Lehurutshe police, appeared at Lehurutshe Magistrate’s Court in connection with the kidnapping of a 16-year-old boy. The other two suspects, aged 26 and 30, are expected to appear in the Molopo Magistrate’s Court in Mmabatho on Monday, 3 July 2023 for first court appearance,” Funani said.

