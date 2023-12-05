News

Home » News

Avatar photo

By Chulumanco Mahamba

Digital Night Supervisor

3 minute read

5 Dec 2023

04:25 pm

Bravery backfires: JMPD officer shot after intervening in domestic assault

An off-duty JMPD officer was shot while attempting to stop a domestic assault.

Bravery backfires: JMPD officer shot after intervening in domestic assault

Photo: iStock

An off-duty member of the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) was shot on Monday after trying to save a woman who was allegedly being assaulted by her boyfriend.

Officer Levonne Jonas had stopped at the N1 South Olifantsfontein Road onramp after witnessing a man attacking a woman, according to JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla.

It is alleged that Jonas identified himself as a police officer and made an effort to step in and stop the attack on the woman.

Officer was overpowered and shot with his private firearm

“Officer Jonas was overpowered by the male, who disarmed him of his private firearm and shot. The male immediately drove away, leaving his girlfriend and the officer lying on the ground,” Fihla said.

The injured officer was immediately rushed to the hospital after he sustained gunshot wounds to his left arm, right leg, and one round grazing his head. According to the JMPD, Officer Jonas was in a stable condition.

ALSO READ: Gauteng police hunting suspect after officer shot at home

Fihla said when the JMPD police arrived on the site, the girlfriend of the attacker returned with members of the Midrand South African Police Service (Saps) and gave them a detailed account of the whole incident.

“Officers later received information that the said boyfriend was at Tembisa Saps. The officers proceeded to the police station, where they found the male, who was immediately arrested and taken back to Midrand Saps,” the JMPD said.

Charged with assault GBH and attempted murder

The man was detained and charged with assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH) and attempted murder.

According to the latest crime statistics, there were about 14 401 incidents of assault GBH against women reported from July to September, and about 80 incidents of attempted murder, 22 incidents of murder, and 1 154 incidents of assault GBH were reported during the same time for intervening in an argument.

ALSO READ: Off-duty police officer shot and killed in Gqeberha

Read more on these topics

attempted murder Crime firearm shot

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News ‘Your own president said you’re thieves’ – Mashatile gets grilled at church service
Courts Electoral Amendment Act: ConCourt rules Parliament seat split constitutional but orders change to signature requirement
Crime ‘They won’t shoot you!’ – Cops nab armed robbers in viral video, two girls found in hideout
South Africa Impala Mine to remain closed after cage with miners plunges
News Global report ranks South Africa among top 10 countries for crime

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe