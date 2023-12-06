Christmas spirit behind bars: Gifts bring joy to 58 babies in correctional facilities

The early Christmas gifts national initiative included clothing, toys, early childhood development books and toiletries.

Lindiwe Sigoxo plays with one of the ‘jail babies’ in Johannesburg. There are 58 babies in correctional facilities in South Africa. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

There was early Christmas joy for jailed women at the infamous Sun City prison in Johannesburg, as the departments of correctional services (DCS) and social development (DSD) gave Christmas gifts to the babies in correctional facilities whose mothers are incarcerated.

The “early Christmas gifts national initiative” was held at Pollsmoor Prison, Cape Town, on 30 November and yesterday at the Johannesburg correctional facility.

The Christmas gifts included clothing, toys, early childhood development books and toiletries. There are presently 58 babies in correctional facilities across the country.

The mothers of the babies are convicted of crimes ranging from murder and robbery to fraud but they are different from other inmates because they are moms serving time with their babies.

According to the DCS, it is essential to provide the required nutrition‚ medical care and social programmes to ensure the well-being of the children behind bars, and allow mothers to be with their babies for a period of two years after giving birth.

The child is then placed with a caregiver nominated by the mother in terms of the Correctional Services Act. Convicted offender Michelle (not her real name) said she was happy about the initiative and the opportunity to be with her child while she was in prison.

She said it brought a sense of normality from the outside world to their kids. “We are very grateful for this and it really means a lot to us.

We are offenders and our kids are not, so this means everything,” she said. Michelle is serving a 20-year sentence for fraud and is raising her two-month-old baby behind bars.

She said it was not easy but she was trying her best. “It is great that I have one of my children here with me and I am able to raise her,” she said.

“When she turns two, she will go to my mom. “I’m hoping that she makes better decisions than I did – like any mother hopes for their child.

“I want her to be a happy and healthy child. I have not thought further than just getting through this.”

“For the other mothers, all I can say is they should just take every day as it comes. It is not easy but we will get through it. Just don’t make bad choices.”

The Mother and Child Unit is separate from the regular prison. Its structured walls are painted with various cartoon characters and bright flowers.

There is a play area, an area of green grass, holding scooters, a slide, swings and a jungle gym.

Another room is used as a creche. It has colourful walls‚ mats‚ milk bottles and cots. DCS media liaison officer Mocheta Monama said in terms of the environment, other centres were not like these.

“The paintings are already telling you we try by all means for kids to see we care.

“So it’s a friendly environment, and the mothers sleep with their kids all the time they are here,” he said.

“We are doing this so the mother and the child can be able to establish that important bond. The first 24 months of the child are very critical for their development.”

Monama said with regards to the timeframe, mothers were only allowed to be with the babies for 24 months. Then DCS sought alternative placement for the babies through the DSD.

“This means the mother of the child can decide to give the child to the family or opt for a foster family to look after the child while they’re still serving their time. “And after they are done serving their time, they can then go and collect their child,” he said.

“The DSD is responsible for the placing of the child. “Therefore, from then they are the ones administering that process – whether the offender is going to get the baby back.”

“But most of them do. I have never had a case where the offender is unable to get the child back.

“Even when they are placed with the caregiver, the DSD ensures there are regular visits by the child to the centre, and obviously the DCS also enables that process to be as smooth as possible.

“So that the child cannot be denied what is rightfully theirs.”