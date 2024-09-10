BREAKING: Country Club Johannesburg catches fire [VIDEOS]
The cause of the fire on Tuesday afternoon remains unknown.
Screengrab of a video of the fire at Country Club Johannesburg.Picture: Supplied.
Reports are emerging of a fire at the Country Club Johannesburg, Auckland Park.
Videos from multiple sources show buildings ablaze as smoke billows into the air and people run away from the fire.
Cause of fire unknown
The cause of the fire is currently unknown, as well as the extent of the damage
The Citizen has reached out to Johannesburg Emergency Management Services (EMS) to confirm details of the fire, any injuries reported and whether it will be investigated.
This publication has also sent messages to spokespeople at the country club to confirm the fire and damages.
This is a developing story. More updates will follow.
