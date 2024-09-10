News

Home » News

Avatar photo

By Nicholas Zaal

Digital Journalist

2 minute read

10 Sep 2024

04:49 pm

BREAKING: Country Club Johannesburg catches fire [VIDEOS]

The cause of the fire on Tuesday afternoon remains unknown.

Country club johannesburg fire

Screengrab of a video of the fire at Country Club Johannesburg.Picture: Supplied.

Reports are emerging of a fire at the Country Club Johannesburg, Auckland Park.

Videos from multiple sources show buildings ablaze as smoke billows into the air and people run away from the fire.

Cause of fire unknown

The cause of the fire is currently unknown, as well as the extent of the damage

The Citizen has reached out to Johannesburg Emergency Management Services (EMS) to confirm details of the fire, any injuries reported and whether it will be investigated.

This publication has also sent messages to spokespeople at the country club to confirm the fire and damages.

This is a developing story. More updates will follow.

Read more on these topics

emergency services Fire Joburg Fire

For more news your way

Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics Court papers reveal that Zuma alone rules MK party
Entertainment ‘Viva, freedom of expression’ – Zapiro after age restriction for ‘The Showerhead’ overturned [VIDEO]
South Africa Community protest at Hoërskool Wilgers over k-word incident
Weather Gauteng awaits relief as rain delayed until next week
Celebs And Viral James Earl Jones: Voice of Darth Vader and Mufasa dies at 93

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES