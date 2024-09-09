150 shacks gutted in Olievenhoutbosch blaze [PICS]

While only one person was treated for burn injuries, it is estimated that 230 people were affected by the loss of the shacks.

Hundreds of people have been left homeless after a fire destroyed 150 shacks in the Mahlangu informal settlement, Olievenhoutsbosch.

The City of Tshwane Emergency Services Department said the fire on Sunday morning saw only one person treated for minor burn injuries.

Authorities have not yet determined the cause of the fire.

The sun rises on the destruction. Picture: Supplied

Shacks gutted in early morning fire

The department explained in a Monday statement issued that the first reports of the fire were made to the city’s emergency call centre at about 1.17am.

“The centre immediately dispatched a fire truck from Heuweloord Fire Station to the scene,” emergency services said.

“The firefighters could see smoke from a distance, and they immediately requested backup.”

Picture: Supplied

The emergency call centre responded by dispatching firefighting vehicles and personnel from several fire stations.

These included a fire truck, a bush pumper, a mobile command unit, two water tankers, and a district commander’s unit.

“Firefighters saved numerous shacks from being destroyed by the fire, which was extinguished at about 9.17am.”

One treated for injuries, call for donations

Around 1 50 shacks had already been gutted by this point, affecting roughly 230 people who had been living there.

“One patient was treated on site for minor burn injuries.”

“Our Disaster Risk Management officials are working with various stakeholders and private entities to provide assistance for those affected by the fire.”

“Nearby churches and other non-governmental organisations, in collaboration with the Emergency Services Department and other departments, have offered items such as food and alternative shelter to the affected people.”

The department urged members of the public to be cautious during winter, which is still going to be felt until the spring equinox on 22 September.

Hundreds of people have been affected by the blaze. Picture: Supplied

Some precautionary measures are advised

• If there is any fire danger to dwellings, such as shacks or houses, or vegetation or veld fires, call the toll-free number 107 for emergencies.

• Burning charcoal produces large amounts of carbon monoxide, so do not leave this in the house when sleeping.

• Never use fuels that are not designed for your heating unit.

• Unapproved controlled burning must never be carried out (no controlled burning will be approved during this period).

• Never leave children unattended near a burning candle or fire.

• Make sure that all candles are placed in safe candleholders.

• Never connect electricity illegally.

• Never overload electrical plugs.

• Never leave an imbawula or a coal fire to burn overnight without supervision.

• Extinguish paraffin fires with sand or a fire extinguisher.

To report any fire, please call the toll-free number 107 or alternatively call 012 358 6300/6400.

