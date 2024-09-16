WEATHER: Tshwane on fire alert as spring rains keep us waiting

The fire risk in the region has reached a critical level due to the delayed arrival of seasonal rains and the strong winds in September.

Tshwane firefighters have warned of more possible blazes in the city. Picture: iStock

There is a high probability of runaway fires with the late arrival of winds in September, rather than August, and the delayed spring rains.

Sinoville Firefighting Association spokesperson Zenobia Loock du Plessis said the Tshwane region remained in a dangerous phase of the fire season.

Don’t start a fire

Du Plessis said no fires should be started, including to make fire breaks, because of hazardous wind conditions.

Many recent fires have been caused by arson, discarded glass or negligence as dry grass ignites easily.

“Adding to the risk is the ongoing drought combined with illegal dumping of flammable materials like dry leaves and garbage.

“The homeless population, who often rely on open fires, is particularly vulnerable, with limited access to water to control or extinguish accidental blazes.”

230 left homeless after blaze

City of Tshwane Emergency Services acting spokesperson Lindsay Zwelithini Mnguni said the cause of the fire that left 230 people homeless over the weekend had not yet been determined.

The fire was reported early yesterday in Olievenhoutbosch and was only extinguished at about 9:15 am.

“The firefighters could see smoke from a distance and immediately requested backup.

“The emergency call centre dispatched additional firefighting resources that included a fire truck, a bush pumper, a mobile command unit, two water tankers and a district commander’s unit,” he said.

Fire downtown

EMS also responded to a multistorey building fire in the Pretoria CBD.

The fire was burning on the sixth floor and all occupants had evacuated. Only five offices were damaged and firefighters saved the building from destruction.

SA Weather Service forecaster Lehlohonolo Thobela said there were two fires recently: at Groenpunt prison in the Free State and at the Bethlehem Airshow, where 19 vehicles were damaged.