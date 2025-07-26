BREAKING: Kenny Kunene suspended, resigns as MMC for Transport in Joburg

Kunene was seen outside the home of Katiso “KT” Molefe, who has been arrested in connection with the murder of DJ Sumbody.

The Patriotic Alliance (PA) has suspended its deputy president, Kenny Kunene.

Kunene has resigned as a PR councillor in the City of Johannesburg with immediate effect.

Resignation

This, after the PA deputy leader was seen outside the home of Katiso “KT” Molefe, who has been arrested in connection with the murder of popular South African DJ, Oupa John Sefoka, popularly known as DJ Sumbody.

“I regret to inform you that I have tendered my resignation as a Proportional Representation Councillor for the Patriotic Alliance, effective immediately, and will thus be unable to continue as a member of your mayoral committee, responsible for transport,” Kunene stated in his resignation letter.

“I am stepping aside from public life, for a period, while my party satisfies itself as to certain allegations that have been raised against me, which are unfounded, but I have nevertheless agreed it would be in the public interest for me to await the clearing of my name before considering a return to public service and duty.”

Kunene at mastermind’s home

In an explosive revelation this week, Kunene confirmed that he was at Molefe’s house when police arrived to arrest the suspected killer.

Kunene claims he was at Molefe’s house to facilitate a meeting for a journalist from his online publication, Africa Global News, for a “potential exclusive story.”

Murder

DJ Sumbody was killed in Woodmead in a hail of bullets in the early hours of Sunday, 20 November 2022.

The popular DJ was killed hours before he was set to attend the exclusive 5th annual DJ Sumbody all white Veuve picnic.

*This is a developing story

ALSO READ: McKenzie suspends Kunene amid DJ Sumbody murder probe [VIDEO]