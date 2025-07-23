DJ Sumbody’s family welcomes the arrests of suspects and thanks police

Four men, including Sandton businessman Katiso “KT” Molefe, were arrested in connection with the DJ's murder.

DJ Sumbody during the 25th annual South African Music Awards at Sun City on 1 June 2019. Picture: Gallo Images/Lefty Shivambu

The family of South African DJ, Oupa John Sefoka, popularly known as DJ Sumbody, has welcomed the recent arrest of four suspects linked to the popular DJ’s murder.

Gauteng police made a major breakthrough and arrested a prominent businessman and three alleged hitmen for orchestrating the assassination of DJ Sumbody and a separate hit-style murder.

Accused

Four men – Sandton businessman Katiso “KT” Molefe, former police detective Michael Pule Tau, Musa Kekana and Tiego Floyd Mabusela – appeared in the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

The matter was postponed to next Tuesday to allow for further investigations and a formal bail application.

ALSO READ: McKenzie suspends Kunene amid DJ Sumbody murder probe [VIDEO]

The suspects face charges including murder, conspiracy to commit murder, possession of an unlicensed firearm, and possession of illegal ammunition in connection with Sefoka’s death.

Molefe is alleged to have ordered the hit, while his three co-accused allegedly carried it out.

Arrests welcomed

The Be a Sumbody Foundation, on behalf of the Sefoka Family, on Tuesday, acknowledges the arrest of four suspects linked to the “gruesome murder of our beloved Oupa John Mmanthokgo Sefoka.”

“While this development marks a critical step toward justice, the family is reliving the trauma of his untimely passing and respectfully requests privacy and space during this difficult time.”

Police thanked

The family thanked the police for their efforts in arresting the suspects.

“We extend our deepest gratitude to the South African Police Service (Saps), particularly the Gauteng Organised Crime Unit and the Political Task Team, for their relentless efforts in pursuing justice.

“The dedication of law enforcement has been instrumental in this case, and we remain hopeful for a thorough legal process. We also wish to thank South Africans, patriots and supporters of DJ Sumbody and the Be a Sumbody Foundation for their unwavering love, prayers, and solidarity. Your continued support has been a source of strength for the family.”

Kenny Kunene suspended

Meanwhile, the Patriotic Alliance (PA) has suspended its deputy president, Kenny Kunene, from all party activities for a month.

Party leader Gayton McKenzie dealt Kunene the blow on Tuesday.

McKenzie said Kunene will be investigated after he was found at the home of alleged mastermind of DJ Sumbody’s murder, Katiso “KT” Molefe.

In an explosive revelation, Kunene confirmed that he was at Molefe’s house when police arrived to arrest the suspected killer.

Kunene claims he was at Molefe’s house to facilitate a meeting for a journalist from his online publication, Africa Global News, for a “potential exclusive story.”

ALSO READ: Firearms used in DJ Sumbody’s murder linked to 10 other high-profile cases