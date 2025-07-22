Firearms used in DJ Sumbody’s murder linked to 10 other high-profile cases

The four men arrested are also connected to the murder of slain engineer Armand Swart.

DJ Sumbody during the 25th South African Music Awards at Sun City in Rustenburg on 1 June 2019. Picture: Gallo Images/Lefty Shivambu

The firearms used in the murder of South African artist Oupa John Sefoka, known as DJ Sumbody, have been linked to other high-profile cases, according to police.

Four men — Sandton businessman Katiso “KT” Molefe, former police detective Michael Pule Tau, Musa Kekana and Tiego Floyd Mabusela — appeared in the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

They were arrested on Monday by members of the political killings task team and Gauteng organised crime detectives from the South African Police Service (Saps).

The suspects face charges including murder, conspiracy to commit murder, possession of an unlicensed firearm, and possession of illegal ammunition in connection with Sefoka’s death.

Molefe is believed to have ordered the hit, while his three co-accused allegedly carried it out.

Sefoka was fatally shot in a drive-by shooting in Woodmead, Gauteng, on 20 November 2022.

His two bodyguards, Sibusiso Mokoena and Sandile Myeza, were also killed at the scene.

DJ Sumbody murder case postponed

Following the court appearance on Tuesday, Phindi Mjonondwane, regional spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in Gauteng, indicated the case has been postponed to 29 July, with Molefe expected to bring a bail application.

“As the state, we were yet ready to proceed. We are finalising the investigation in terms of the bail application that must be heard by the court.

“So we have been granted that opportunity as the state to conclude those investigations which will include amongst others profiling of the accused who wants to bring the formal bail application,” she told the media.

ALSO READ: Police make breakthrough in Ekurhuleni auditor Mpho Mafole’s murder

Mjonondwane also revealed that Molefe will be held separately from his co-accused at Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre in Pretoria.

“The prosecution working together with the investigating officer concluded that it will be best for him to be separated from the other accused who are in Johannesburg prison, also known as Sun City, and the other is at Modderbee Correctional Centre.”

She confirmed the state intends to oppose Molefe’s bail application.

Firearms used to kill DJ Sumbody linked to other murders

Molefe, Kekana, Tau, and Mabusela are also implicated in the murder of Vereeniging engineer Armand Swart, who was shot 23 times outside his workplace on 17 April 2024.

It is believed the attack was a case of mistaken identity. The intended target had reportedly exposed a Transnet tender price inflation scandal.

Swart’s murder led to the arrest of the four accused.

Molefe was the only one granted bail of R100 000 – after the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria overturned a lower court’s denial.

READ MORE: Police probe triple murder and attempted double murder in Gugulethu

National police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe, said Kekana, Tau, and Mabusela were arrested on the same day Swart was killed.

Four firearms – three pistols and one AK-47 – were seized by the police.

“Those firearms have been in custody since. They were immediately seized and taken for ballistics testing. Those three hitmen were arrested on that particular day,” she said.

Mathe explained that when the political killings task team joined the investigation in December 2024, a second round of ballistics tests confirmed the firearms were used in Sefoka’s murder, resulting in Molefe’s arrest as well.

“At this stage, all those four firearms, including the one AK-47, are linked to at least 10 high-profile cases that include murder as well as attempted murder, but we will not discuss those cases as yet,” she told reporters on Tuesday.

She also addressed concerns over delays regarding Sefoka’s case.

“There are cases that are easy to solve, there are those that are complex and that require time, and I think DJ Sumbody’s case is one of those cases that required time because it required that we piece evidence together.”

Tebogo Thobejane attempted murder case

Mabusela and Kekana are also suspects in the attempted murder of actress and influencer Tebogo Thobejane.

Thobejane sustained injuries after her vehicle was ambushed and shot at in October 2023 on the N1 highway near Sandton.

Her former partner, controversial businessman Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala, was arrested in connection with the incident, along with his wife Tsakani, who was later released on R20 000 bail.

Matlala, Mabusela, and Kekana remain in custody.

Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala and his wife Tsakani Matlala appear at Alexandra Magistrate’s Court on 11 July 2025. Picture: Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo

A fifth suspect, Nthabiseng Nzama — the daughter of one of the hitmen — has since also been arrested.

Mjonondwane confirmed that a 23-year-old woman has been charged with money laundering.

“She will join the rest of the group on the 26th of October 2025 when the matter returns to court.”

The NPA declined to provide details regarding her involvement in the Thobejane case at this stage.

“Much of that information will be made clear in court. This was just a first appearance.

“We are yet to hear whether or not she wishes to bring a bail application or not; so that information can only be divulged during that stage,” Mjonondwane said.

Fate of the political killings task team

Meanwhile, Mathe was also questioned about the future of the political killings task team amid controversy surrounding Police Minister Senzo Mchunu, who is currently on special leave.

KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi alleged earlier this month that Mchunu ordered the task team’s disbandment to protect politically-connected crime syndicate members.

Among Mkhwanazi’s other claims was that Mchunu had ties to Matlala, who had been awarded a now-terminated R360 million police contract.

A commission of inquiry will be established to investigate the allegations, as announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

According to Mathe, the political killings task team is handling historical cases.

“I can confirm that the political killings task team is working on old cases. It has not been taking on new cases.”

She added that the commission of inquiry into Saps would determine the future of the task team.

NOW READ: Hitman sentenced to life for murder of ANC councillor Zakhele Khuzwayo