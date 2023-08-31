‘Broken lives’: Socioeconomic factors exposed in shack fire case

Socioeconomic factors played a role in the case involving the mother and grandmother of the five children killed in a shack fire, which is expected back in court next week, according to experts. National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said Lindiwe Machaka, 39, and Zanele Machaka, 37, from Itireleng informal settlement near Laudium, face five counts of culpable homicide for the deaths of the children aged one, two, three, four, five and six years old. “Lindiwe is the grandmother of two children, ages one and two. Zanele is mother to the three other children. It is alleged on Saturday…

Socioeconomic factors played a role in the case involving the mother and grandmother of the five children killed in a shack fire, which is expected back in court next week, according to experts.

National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said Lindiwe Machaka, 39, and Zanele Machaka, 37, from Itireleng informal settlement near Laudium, face five counts of culpable homicide for the deaths of the children aged one, two, three, four, five and six years old.

“Lindiwe is the grandmother of two children, ages one and two. Zanele is mother to the three other children. It is alleged on Saturday evening, the two women locked the five children inside their shack and went to a tavern.

It is alleged that while they were out, the shack caught fire and all the children died,” he said.

Mahanjana said the women were expected back in the Atteridgeville Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday for a formal bail application.

Rural criminologist from the University of Limpopo Prof Witness Maluleke said the disorganised nature of informal settlements, lack of control and policing contributed to incidents like this, with children mostly affected.

“The law should act as a deterrent against the two women,” he said, adding it was worrying that innocent children were being brutally killed due to guardians’ negligence.

Cradle of Hope shelter for women and children founder Melodie van Brakel said this was not an isolated incident.

“We have witnessed many heartbreaking stories over the past 16 years, where children become the innocent casualties of a broken society and broken families.

Poverty has created communities stuck in a destructive cycle and children are the victims,” she said.

Van Brakel said some parents have children without thinking of the sacrifices involved.

Unchain Our Children’s Linette Lintvelt said child neglect could not be justified.

“However, the severe socioeconomic pressures the average citizen is experiencing are contributing to the sad demise of young victims.

Decaying morals and unstable family environments are further eroding safe spaces for children.”