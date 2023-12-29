News

By Devina Haripersad

29 Dec 2023

06:04 pm

Buffelsdraai mayhem: Eight seriously injured after taxi’s brakes fail

The minibus taxi finally came to a halt after a series of impactful collisions which left the passengers injured.

Taxi accident

The minibus taxi’s brakes allegedly failed, causing the driver to lose control. Image: Facebook/Reaction Unit South Africa

In an incident occurring on Friday morning, 29 December, eight people were seriously injured following a minibus taxi crash on Buffelsdraai Road, near Verulam in KwaZulu-Natal.

According to the responding emergency service on the scene, Reaction Unit South Africa, the accident unfolded when a fully loaded grey Toyota HiAce experienced a brake failure while navigating a steep descent.

ALSO READ: Nine people killed in two accidents on R38 and N4

Taxi crash emergency

Emergency services were swiftly activated in response to numerous distress calls from the public.

“At approximately 7.24am, the scene became a focal point for rescue efforts as first responders worked diligently to assess and address the aftermath of the collision,” the responders said in a media statement.

“Upon arrival, it became evident that the ill-fated vehicle had come to a halt only after a series of impactful collisions,” they confirmed.

The taxi crashed into several structures before it came to a stop. Image: FACEBOOK/Reaction Unit South Africa.

According to the responders, the minibus taxi first struck a Jojo tank, then went on to collide with a wood-and-iron structure before ultimately coming to a halt against a light pole.

Eight injured

The consequences of the crash were felt most by the eight occupants of the vehicle, each sustaining injuries.

“Our responders stabilized the injured individuals on-site, providing crucial care before facilitating their transfer to the hospital via ambulance,” confirmed Reaction Unit South Africa head, Prem Balram.

ALSO READ: Watch: Crash at Van Reenen’s pass in KwaZulu-Natal

Outcry over taxi safety

Meanwhile, residents of Buffeldraai lashed out at the irresponsible taxi owner that placed so many of his passengers’ lives at risk.

As the community grapples with the aftermath of this unfortunate incident, questions arise about the safety measures in place for vehicles navigating challenging terrains.

Residents were angry by the destruction the out-of-control taxi caused. Image: Facebook/Reaction Unit South Africa.

Authorities are expected to conduct a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the brake failure, shedding light on the factors that led to this distressing event.

crash taxi toyota

