Watch: Crash at Van Reenen’s pass in KwaZulu-Natal

Several cars were seen destroyed in a video captured by a trucker.

One of the cars that was hit in a crash on Van Reenen pass. Image: Screenshot/X @TrafficSA

Wet conditions on Thursday afternoon might have contributed to a crash on Van Reenen pass, the aftermath of which was captured on video by a trucker.

Authorities still have to confirm whether any deaths were recorded during Thursday afternoon’s crash.

Several cars are seen destroyed near the scene of the previous crash that happened just before Christmas.

At least seven people had died in the previous crash on the N3 Toll Route near Van Reenen’s Pass.

Culpable homicide

A case of culpable homicide was being investigated by police. The cause of the accident was also yet to be established.

No updates have been provided on the Thursday afternoon crash.

Another crash was also reported earlier in the day in Cliffdale.

A truck crashed into a barrier wall.

Motorists have been urged to exercise caution when driving long distances during the festive season.

The N3 Toll Concession Agency encouraged drivers to plan in advance for long-distance trips, be familiar with the route, manage expectations, and make allowances for possible congestion and delays.

They were advised to adopt defensive driving habits, allowing drivers to remain patient and in control of their journeys, even in unexpected situations.