Five people killed as bus travelling to Zimbabwe overturns in Limpopo

According to the Limpopo Department of Transport and Community Safety, fatigue could have contributed to the accident.

Five people have succumbed to their injuries in another bus accident in Limpopo. This is the second accident involving Zimbabwe’s cross-border buses in less than a week.

The Limpopo Department of Transport and Community Safety announced that a cross-border bus, reportedly travelling from Johannesburg to Zimbabwe, overturned along the N1 north towards Nyl Plaza, outside Mokopane, on Sunday.

The accident resulted in the deaths of five people—one woman and four men. Several other passengers sustained injuries of varying degrees and have been taken to hospitals in Mokopane.

ALSO READ: 10 people killed as bus travelling from Zimbabwe overturns in Limpopo

MEC for Transport and Community Safety, Violet Mathye, expressed concern over the recent accidents affecting cross-border public transport operators. She appealed to bus companies to ensure their drivers are “fit for purpose”.

She said fatigue could have contributed to the accident.

Mathye sent condolences to the families of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to the injured passengers.

Zimbabwe bus overturns

This is the second bus travelling between Zimbabwe and South Africa to overturn in just a few days.

Last Tuesday, 10 passengers died in a bus accident at 3 Miles on the N1 near Makhado, just before midnight. The bus was en route to Johannesburg from Zimbabwe.

ALSO READ: Limpopo travellers warned of heavy traffic as ZCC resumes Moria conferences

“According to reports, the bus drove over a roundabout (the last traffic circle from Makhado towards Polokwane) at high speed. It lost control and overturned, killing and injuring its passengers,” said spokesperson Tidimalo Chuene at the time.

“The bus driver is reportedly new to the job and not familiar with the surroundings.”

Following a visit to the scene, Deputy Transport Minister Mkhuleko Hlengwa said that the government was arranging with the Zimbabwean government to repatriate the bodies.

KZN accidents

In KwaZulu-Natal, at least 21 people lost their lives in road accidents over the weekend.

In one incident, six uMkhonto Wesizwe Party (MK party) members were involved in a taxi accident in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday.

There were 10 other injured members who were rushed to the hospital for medical care and further monitoring.

According to spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela, the taxi they were travelling in caught fire with them trapped inside.

In another incident, eleven people were killed in a head-on accident on the R622 between Greytown and Mooi river, also on Saturday.

MEC for Transport and Human Settlements, Siboniso Duma, will visit families of the deceased on Monday.

ALSO READ: Eleven people dead in horrific head-on accident in KZN

“It is a sad weekend in KwaZulu-Natal following the untimely departure of 21 people in road-related accidents,” said Duma.

“Tomorrow morning, we are scheduled to visit some of the families of the victims to pay our deepest condolences. We will release more details about the planned visits once all logistics have been finalised.”