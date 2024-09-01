High fire danger conditions expected in two provinces

Here's what to expect on Monday.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued another warning for extremely high fire danger conditions on Monday.

The conditions are expected over the Kai !Garib and Kareeberg Local Municipalities, as well as the Namakwa District Municipality in the Northern Cape, and the northern parts of the Central Karoo District Municipality in the Western Cape.

“Conditions are such that the FDI index is above 75. Under these conditions, fires may develop and spread rapidly, resulting in damage to property and possible loss of human or animal life,” warned the weather service.

The rest of the country will experience cool weather, with misty conditions expected in the morning in several areas.

Monday’s weather forecast

Gauteng: Fine and cool to warm weather. The expected UVB sunburn index: High.

Mpumalanga: Fine and cool to warm weather.

Limpopo: Fine and cool, but warm weather in the south-west.

North West: Fine, and warm.

Free State: Fine and warm.

Northern Cape: Fine, and warm to hot, with windy conditions in the central parts. The wind along the coast will be fresh south easterly.

Western Cape: Fine and warm to hot weather, but partly cloudy and misty conditions over the central to north eastern parts in the morning. The wind along the coast will be Fresh to strong easterly along the the south-western and southern coast but light south-easterly along the western coast.

It will become moderate to fresh westerly to south-westerly along the western and south-western coast from the afternoon spreading to the southern coast from the evening. The expected UVB sunburn index: High.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Cloudy with fog patches over interior in the morning, otherwise fine and warm, but cool weather in places along the coast. The wind along the coast will be Moderate to fresh north-easterly, becoming strong in the afternoon.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Cloudy with fog in places south of escarpment in the morning and evening, otherwise fine and warm, but cool in places along the coast. The wind along the coast will be Moderate to fresh north-easterly.

KwaZulu-Natal: Morning fog patches over the interior and partly cloudy weather in the east, otherwise fine and cool to warm.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-westerly but moderate northerly to north-easterly in places at times. The expected UVB sunburn index: High.