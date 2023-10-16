Former public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane joins EFF

The party announced this in a media briefing in Mpumalanga on Monday.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has announced former Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane as its new member.

During a media briefing in Kwaggafontein in Mpumalanga on Monday, Mkhwebane vowed to abide by the objectives of the EFF.

“I am fighter Busisiwe Mkhwebane,” she said.

“I will abide by the aims, objectives and radical policies of the Economic Freedom Fighters as set out in the constitution of the EFF. I voluntarily joined the EFF without any motive of personal or material benefit. I understand that I am not entitled to any position or deployment.

“I will participate in the life of the EFF to strive towards total emancipation of South Africa. I will do so as a loyal, active and disciplined freedom fighter.”

Mkhwebane was removed from her position before her term ended last month.

This after the Section 194 Committee adopted the final report that recommended Mkhwebane’s removal to the National Assembly, after she was found guilty of misconduct and incompetence.

She was removed from office after 318 of the 400 MPs voted in favour of the Parliament’s Section 194 Committee Report, while 43 voted against.

At the time, she said she was being targeted for “asking the 31 Phala Phala questions, the CR17 report, the so-called Rogue Unit report and for commenting on the economic impact of the Reserve Bank mandate on the poor”.

EFF supports Mkhwebane

Her new political home voted against the report, saying the vote by the National Assembly was a flagrant abuse of the parliamentary majority.

“The EFF reserves the right to take the report on judicial review,” said the party following her removal.

EFF treasurer general Omphile Maotwe also called on others, including Mkhwebane, to join the legal action.

“We reject the report, and we reject the political witch-hunt initiated by the DA and supported by the ANC to punish Advocate Mkhwebane in order to protect Ramaphosa.

“We reiterate our stance that we reserve our right to take this report and the illegal adoption of this report by parliament on judicial review… We invite all interested parties to join us in doing so, including advocate Mkhwebane and all justice-loving individuals in this country,” she said.

Malema on EFF regrets

But Mkhwebane’s journey to join the EFF has not been an easy one.

EFF leader Julius Malema, who supported Mkhwebane’s appointment back in 2016, has publicly criticised and supported her.

In 2017 during his party’s media briefing, Malema told South Africans the EFF regretted supporting her appointment amid allegations by the DA that she was a spy.

“We must ask her how far are you with taking the DA to court because they said you’re a spy, if you’re not a spy. Because now we believe you’re a spy. Your actions just suggest that you’re a spy. Take the DA to court! Before the DA spoke about the spy thing, I was the first one to receive a message that she’s a spy, from reliable spooks,” said the EFF leader.

“But at the time I said, ‘Why deny an African child an opportunity?’ She has proved herself through an interview, let’s give her the benefit of the doubt. Yoh! We didn’t know what we were doing, now we regret that thing. South Africa, we regret supporting this comrade. She’s going to collapse that office. But I can guarantee you, we will solve this problem.”

Mkhwebane denied being a spy.

