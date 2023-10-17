News today: Mkhwebane joins EFF, Springboks victory, illegal mining ‘big guns’, man threatens Muslims, and more

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi said that the team was playing for a nation and all South Africans back home after their thrilling 29-28 win on Sunday night, and Mokopane residents laid criminal charges against a Limpopo man after he allegedly threatened Muslims on social media.

Meanwhile, a new advocate joins defence team in Senzo Meyiwa trial, and the EFF announced former Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane as its new member.

Meanwhile, a new advocate joins defence team in Senzo Meyiwa trial, and the EFF announced former Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane as its new member.

News Today: 17 October

In today’s weather update, the weather service has warned about disruptive rain leading to localised flooding in KwaZulu-Natal and severe thunderstorms with possible damaging winds and a large amount of small hail in Limpopo.

‘We play for a nation’

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi said that the team was playing for a nation and all South Africans back home who aren’t able to get to France, after their thrilling 29-28 win over the hosts in their World Cup quarter-final clash at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis on Sunday night.

The Boks had to battle back from behind a number of times throughout the match before they took a 66th minute lead and stayed ahead during an extremely tense finish to the match.

Kolisi explained that it was the inspiration from the people back home (in South Africa) that drove the team to fight until the final whistle, which was also shown by himself and the other subbed players who were extremely animated on the side of the field until the final whistle.

Charges laid against man who threatened SA Muslims

Mokopane residents have laid criminal charges against a Limpopo man after he allegedly threatened Muslims on social media after Israel’s attack on Hamas in Gaza.

The residents have also demanded the arrest of the man.

The man allegedly made the remarks in connection with the current conflict taking place in the Middle East between Israel and Palestine.

New advocate joins defence team in Senzo Meyiwa trial

The trial of five men accused of murdering former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa will continue on Tuesday.

The case briefly resumed for the continuation of the “trial-within-a-trial” in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Monday.

A new witness was expected to be called to testify, however, the matter was postponed after the defence requested an adjournment to consult.

SA cracking down on ‘big guns’ in illegal mining

Police Minister Bheki Cele says government is dealing with the issue of zama zamas and illegal mining in South Africa with a multifaceted approach.

The African National Congress (ANC) briefed the media on the third and last day of its national executive committee (NEC) meeting held in Ekurhuleni on Monday regarding the interventions on illegal mining.

During the Press Conference, Cele, who is an NEC member, said illegal mining was a problem in South Africa, and categorised zama zamas into five levels, with one being the “dusted” and heavy lifters working in the mines.

Busisiwe Mkhwebane joins EFF

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has announced former Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane as its new member.

During a media briefing in Kwaggafontein in Mpumalanga on Monday, Mkhwebane vowed to abide by the objectives of the EFF.

“I am fighter Busisiwe Mkhwebane,” she said.

