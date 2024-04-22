Daily news update: Abahlali baseMjondolo pick EFF | Steve Biko’s grave vandalised | PP’s R5m ‘wasteful expenditure’ claim

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

In today’s news, shack dwellers Abahlali baseMjondolo to vote EFF, vandals desecrate black consciousness icon Steve Biko’s grave and Public Protector’s R5 million claim against predecessor Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

In addition, corruption accused Dudu Myeni’s court case stalls again due to ill-health.

News today: 22 April

Abahlali baseMjondolo ‘lends its vote’ to the EFF

Shack dwellers movement Abahlali baseMjondolo. Picture: Gallo Images

Abahlali baseMjondolo (AbM) has announced that it is throwing its weight behind the EFF in the upcoming 29 May general elections.

The shack dwellers movement held a rally called Unfreedom Day in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday.

Announcing the decision, AbM president S’bu Zikode said the organisation is not a political party and will never become one.

Continue reading

Steve Biko’s grave vandalised, bronze fists attached to tombstone stolen

Picture: Azapo

The Azanian People’s Organisation (Azapo) has voiced security concerns after criminals recently vandalised Black Consciousness Movement leader Steve Biko’s tombstone.

According to Azapo, the criminals stole the bronze fists which were attached to the tombstone, that was unveiled on the 27 March 2017.

The tombstone is at the Steve Biko Garden of Remembrance in Ginsberg, eQonce, in the Eastern Cape.

Azapo has called on the Buffalo City Municipality Metro to help fence the entire precinct and provide security.

Continue reading

PPSA’s ‘wasteful expenditure’ claim against Mkhwebane stands at R5 million – report

Former Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane briefs media at Midrand in Johannesburg on 30 August 2023. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

As the legal battle between former public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane and her previous employer drags on, the Public Protector South Africa (PPSA) has reportedly slapped her with a R5 million “wasteful expenditure” claim.

In a letter from the PPSA to Mkhwebane, seen by Sunday Times, the office wants Mkhwebane to repay R31,000 for computers, an iPad and an iPhone, at least R2 million spent on her accommodation, at least R3 million in legal costs incurred during a defamation court battle with the DA and others and R40,000 owed for other assets bought for Mkhwebane that were not returned upon her impeachment.

Continue reading

Dudu Myeni’s corruption case postponed due to her hospitalisation

Dudu Myeni in the dock of the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court, 29 March 2022. Picture: Neil McCartney.

The Richards Bay Magistrates’ Court has postponed the corruption case against Dudu Myeni to 10 May 2024, for it to be transferred to the Johannesburg High Court.

According to Investigating Directorate spokesperson Henry Mamothame, the matter was postponed in Myeni’s absence.

Her attorney told the court she had been hospitalised.

The attorney of Trevor Mathenjwa, who is accused number 2 in this matter, was also absent due to ill health.

Continue reading

‘They’re finishing everyone of his close associates’: Shock reactions to news of Peter Mashata’s death

The DJ and comedian died at Akasia Hospital. Pictures: Twitter @MDNnewss

The South African entertainment industry is reeling from shock once again after yet another DJ has been gunned down.

Pretoria-based DJ and comedian Peter Mashata and an unknown passenger were driving near TUT (Tshwane University of Technology) in Soshanguve when shots were fired at their vehicle.

Pretoria Rekord reported that Mashata was transported to a nearby medical facility, but died at Akasia Hospital.

Continue reading

Disappointed Malherbe slams Stormers ill-discipline in Ospreys loss

Stormers captain Frans Malherbe leads his team onto the field ahead of their URC clash against Ospreys at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday night. Picture: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images

Stormers captain for the day Frans Malherbe was very disappointed with the performance of his charges after they were stunned 27-21 by a fired-up Ospreys team in their United Rugby Championship (URC) clash at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday night.

The Stormers were hot favourites going into the game and were expected to pick up a full house of points to continue their strong recent form in the competition.

Malherbe was candid after the game, admitting that the team was at fault for not getting the win, while he also defended the amount of changes that were made to the team heading into the match, saying that it didn’t play a role in their defeat.

Continue reading