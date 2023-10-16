Mkhwebane’s future to be revealed at a car wash

Speculation online is rife that she may be looking at the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) among other parties.

Former Public Protector Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane is expected to announce a new political home at a car wash in Mpumalanga.

Mkhwebane shared a post on social media showing the big announcement will be made at Boesak’s Car Wash in Ward 8, Kwaggafontein.

A search of the venue showed the car wash is spelt as Bhusak and features a thatched conference centre.

EFF

It’s unclear which political party Mkhwebane will join, but speculation online is rife that she may be looking at the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) among other parties.

Last week EFF leader Julius Malema enticed former ANC chief whip Tony Yengeni on his birthday to joint the red berets.

“Happy birthday to the admirable veteran of our struggle, Comrade @tyengeni1954. Your unwavering dedication to achieving economic freedom is more relevant now than ever before. We are proud to be associated with you; just shout when you are ready for your red beret.”

Happy birthday to the admirable veteran of our struggle, Comrade @tyengeni1954. Your unwavering dedication to achieving economic freedom is more relevant now than ever before. We are proud to be associated with you; just shout when you are ready for your red beret.✊🏿 pic.twitter.com/xl8zmogdfS October 12, 2023

Yengeni is not the only high-profile politician to join the EFF.

In May, Mzwanele Manyi, the spokesperson of the Jacob Zuma Foundation announced he had quit the African Transformation Movement (ATM), which he joined during the 2019 polls and was joining the EFF. Before that he had been a long-time member of the ANC.

Mkhwebane was officially removed from office after a majority of MPs in the National Assembly voted in September in support of her impeachment. 318 members of Parliament supported her removal, while 43 were against and one abstained.

ALSO READ: ‘If I perish, I perish’ – Busisiwe Mkhwebane fights firing as public protector

Fired

In a letter to Mkhwebane President Cyril Ramaphosa said he had acted in line with provisions of the Constitution.

“I therefore hereby inform you that you are hereby removed from the Office of the Public Protector in terms of section 194(3)(b) of the Constitution on the grounds of misconduct and incompetence,” the president said.

Mkhwebane reacted to her firing, telling The Citizen at the time, she would meet with her legal team to discuss a way forward.

ALSO READ: ‘Removal of Mkhwebane should serve as lesson for new public protector’ − ANC

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. To join, click here.