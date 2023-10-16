Politics

Home » News » South Africa » Politics

Avatar photo

By Faizel Patel

Senior Digital Journalist

4 minute read

16 Oct 2023

11:18 am

Mkhwebane’s future to be revealed at a car wash

Speculation online is rife that she may be looking at the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) among other parties.

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane was fired ‘for incompetence’. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Former Public Protector Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane is expected to announce a new political home at a car wash in Mpumalanga.

Mkhwebane shared a post on social media showing the big announcement will be made at Boesak’s Car Wash in Ward 8, Kwaggafontein.

A search of the venue showed the car wash is spelt as Bhusak and features a thatched conference centre.

EFF

It’s unclear which political party Mkhwebane will join, but speculation online is rife that she may be looking at the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) among other parties.

Last week EFF leader Julius Malema enticed former ANC chief whip Tony Yengeni on his birthday to joint the red berets.

“Happy birthday to the admirable veteran of our struggle, Comrade  @tyengeni1954. Your unwavering dedication to achieving economic freedom is more relevant now than ever before. We are proud to be associated with you; just shout when you are ready for your red beret.”

Yengeni is not the only high-profile politician to join the EFF.

In May, Mzwanele Manyi, the spokesperson of the Jacob Zuma Foundation announced he had quit the African Transformation Movement (ATM), which he joined during the 2019 polls and was joining the EFF. Before that he had been a long-time member of the ANC.

Mkhwebane was officially removed from office after a majority of MPs in the National Assembly voted in September in support of her impeachment. 318 members of Parliament supported her removal, while 43 were against and one abstained.

ALSO READ: ‘If I perish, I perish’ – Busisiwe Mkhwebane fights firing as public protector

Fired

In a letter to Mkhwebane President Cyril Ramaphosa said he had acted in line with provisions of the Constitution.

“I therefore hereby inform you that you are hereby removed from the Office of the Public Protector in terms of section 194(3)(b) of the Constitution on the grounds of misconduct and incompetence,” the president said.

Mkhwebane reacted to her firing, telling The Citizen at the time, she would meet with her legal team to discuss a way forward.

ALSO READ: ‘Removal of Mkhwebane should serve as lesson for new public protector’ − ANC

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. To join, click here.

Read more on these topics

Busisiwe Mkhwebane Cyril Ramaphosa Economic Freedom Fighters Julius Malema

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Parliament Public Protector’s office wants Mkhwebane to pay back R2.1 million for ‘unauthorised’ accommodation
News Dr Nandipha Magudumana opens case over alleged prison assault
Politics WATCH: ‘I will be president of SA…it’s unstoppable, it’s inevitable’ – Mogoeng Mogoeng
Sport ‘Options on the table’ but no end in sight for SA’s flag ban
Food And Drink WATCH: We tasted the newly-launched Kaizer Chiefs chips: Here’s our verdict…
Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe