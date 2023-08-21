Family hope Buthelezi will be home for his 95th birthday

Buthelezi was readmitted to hospital after developing “a complication” earlier this month.

The family of Mangosuthu Buthelezi has confirmed the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) founder and traditional Zulu prime minister continues to make steady progress and hope he will spend his birthday at home with family and friends.

Buthelezi was readmitted to hospital for treatment in ICU after developing “a complication” earlier this month, after he previously underwent a procedure for back pain management. His family did not confirm or deny rumours he had lost the ability to speak.

Birthday at home

Buthelezi’s spokesperson Liezl van der Merwe said the Zulu prince’s health is improving.

“Prince Buthelezi continues to make steady progress under the supervision of his medical team in hospital. We remain hopeful that his birthday will not be spent in hospital.

“The family is expected to formally update the nation about the health and well-being of uMntwana waKwaPhindangene later in the week,” said Van der Merwe.

Well wishes

Last month, political parties, including the Democratic Alliance (DA) and ActionSA, extended their best wishes to Buthelezi following his admission.

“As a revered and respected leader of the Zulu people, and a cherished and admired hero of both the struggle for South Africa’s freedom, and the establishment of our democratic dispensation, HRH [His Royal Highness] remains a poignant figure to our nation,” the DA said.

ActionSA KwaZulu-Natal chairperson Zwakele Mncwango said Buthelezi has played “a critical role in fighting for a democratic South Africa”.

“As we head towards the 2024 elections, our relationship with the IFP and Prince Mangosuthu is one that we respect and are proud of. We send our sincere prayers and well wishes for a full recovery to uMntwana wakwa Phindangene, iNkosi Mangosuthu Buthelezi.”

