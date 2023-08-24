Buthelezi to spend 95th birthday in hospital − family confirms

Buthelezi’s family said he is making steady progress and look forward to his return home.

The family of Mangosuthu Buthelezi has confirmed the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) founder and traditional Zulu prime minister will spend his 95th birthday in hospital.

Buthelezi’s family updated the nation after he was readmitted to hospital for treatment in ICU after developing “a complication” earlier this month.

He previously underwent a procedure for back pain management.

Birthday in hospital

Buthelezi’s family said he is making steady progress and look forward to him being discharged from hospital.

“We are pleased to report uMntwana waKwaPhindangene has made steady progress under the supervision of his medical team in hospital. The complication he suffered has been cleared and his doctors are happy with his state of health. It is anticipated that he will be discharged next week.

“We are, of course, saddened that he will not be at KwaPhindangene for his birthday on Sunday, but we are delighted with his recovery and look forward to next week. We thank God that he has weathered this storm; we will have much to celebrate on Sunday,” the family said.

Recovery

The family also thanked the healthcare workers for taking care of the elderly statesman.

“We wish to thank the medical team who has taken such good care of uMntwana throughout this stressful time. We also thank the nation for heeding the request to give Prince Buthelezi space to rest and recover.

“Prince Buthelezi wishes to thank all those who have sent their prayers and good wishes for his speedy recovery. The outpouring of warmth towards him has been a tremendous blessing,” they said.

Several political parties and South African citizens have also wished Buthelezi a speedy recovery.

Meanwhile, the African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal has called on South Africans to pray for the recovery of Buthelezi.

ANC provincial secretary Bheki Mtolo said a “statesman of Buthelezi’s stature is still needed in South Africa.”

