Cabinet reshuffle: ‘Ramaphosa trying to manage ANC factions’ – Maimane

President Cyril Ramaphosa does not have a plan except to manage political factions ahead of the cabinet reshuffle, according to Build One SA (Bosa) leader Mmusi Maimane.

Maimane was reacting to social media posts suggesting Ramaphosa attended an Ankole Auction instead of announcing his Cabinet reshuffle.

Cabinet reshuffle postponed

It is believed the much-talked-about reshuffle was postponed due to Ramaphosa’s ill health, something the Presidency office has since denied.

However, it was posters and pictures shared and retweeted on Twitter hours after the postponement of the announcement of the Cabinet reshuffle which had many asking “who is fooling who”.

‘Delay tactic’, says Maimane

Speaking to The Citizen on Saturday, Maimane said Ramaphosa’s delays – and what he described as disregard – are harmful to the economy and safety of South African people.

“We must build a new government, that is accountable to people, capable of delivering our 10-point plan. That’s what 2024 is about.

“What is going through the minds of ordinary South Africans is a situation where [leaders] who have long forgotten about the people and focused on self-benefit,” Maimane said.

Meanwhile, expelled African National Congress (ANC) member Carl Niehaus was also among the first people who reacted to the social media posts.

No response from Presidency

The imminent Cabinet reshuffle has been a major talking point for a while now, considering the array of challenges faced by the country ranging from load shedding to crime.

The country currently does not have a deputy president following the resignation of David Mabuza recently.

Ramaphosa is also yet to announce the new minister of Electricity in a bid to deal with the country’s load shedding crisis.