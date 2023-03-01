JUST IN: David Mabuza resigns as Member of Parliament

Citizen Reporter

Deputy President David Mabuza has resigned as a Member of Parliament (MP).

African National Congress (ANC) Chief Whip Pemmy Majodina confirmed the resignation on Wednesday, saying Mabuza handed in his resignation letter on Tuesday to National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.

Cabinet reshuffle

Mabuza‘s resignation comes as President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to reshuffle his Cabinet soon.

ANC deputy president Paul Mashatile, who was worn in as a MP earlier last month, is widely expected to take over Mabuza’s position at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.

Mashatile was elected ANC deputy president after Mabuza declined nomination for the ANC’s deputy presidency at the governing party’s 55th national conference in December.

This is a developing story. More to follow.

NOW READ: Paul Mashatile sworn in as MP ahead of expected Cabinet reshuffle