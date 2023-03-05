Citizen Reporter

Six-year-old boy found alive after being mutilated

A six-year-old is recovering at the Charlotte Maxeke Hospital after he was mutilated and found alive in a veld in Boksburg.

It’s understood the child was found with his genitals removed after he went missing on Tuesday.

Police have since opened a case of attempted murder and investigations are underway.

We can’t allow the ‘image of the ANC to be battered’, says Mbalula on De Ruyter’s claims

Former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter at Megawatt Park in Sunninghill Sandton. Picture: Gallo Images/Freddy Mavunda /Financial Mail

The ANC has served legal papers on former Eskom chief executive André de Ruyter and given him seven days to respond, or “we will take further steps”, said the party’s secretary-general Fikile Mbalula yesterday.

Mbalula didn’t specify what the papers were, nor the demands, but he spent time at the ANC press briefing at Luthuli House stressing the party had a right to defend its reputation, legally.

Mashatile and Malema co-governing SA not as farfetched as you may think

Paul Mashatile and Julius Malema at the ANC special National Executive Committee session on 20 August 2011 in Pretoria. Picture: Gallo Images

Is South Africa heading for a situation where the country will be co-governed by Paul Mashatile and Julius Malema.

Mashatile is the current deputy president of the African National Congress (ANC) and is likely to replace David Mabuza as second in command of the country when President Cyril Ramaphosa’s long-awaited cabinet reshuffle finally happens.

Five months later: Dis-chem’s no-whites letter hits retail pharmacy group

Dis-Chem, Green valley in Greenstone, 18 October 2022. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

Leading retail pharmacy group, Dis-chem has lost R5.21 billion in value since its controversial moratorium on hiring whites.

CEO Ivan Saltzman reportedly revealed to investors that many regular dispensary customers had withdrawn their scripts after the memo banning the hiring or promoting of white employees was leaked.

