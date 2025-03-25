Calls for calm as protests against illegal immigrants raise concerns over violence

The Africa Diaspora Forum has urged South Africans not to use ongoing protests as an excuse to target foreign nationals.

South Africans must not take advantage of ongoing anti-illegal immigrants protests to abuse foreign nationals.

This is a call by Africa Diaspora Forum following an anti-illegal immigrants protest in Durban yesterday.

Several members of the March in March Movement handed over a memorandum to the premier’s office, demanding the deportation of the “rampant” undocumented foreign nationals.

Plea for non-violence

Africa Diaspora Forum chair Amir Sheikh said they were not against the demonstration, but pleaded with the organisers to make sure that the protests do not send a wrong message to the public and instigate violence against the immigrants.

“We support the march because the citizens are exercising their democratic rights. And there is nothing wrong when they want to address issues of illegal immigrants,” he said.

“We hope that after the demonstrations the foreign nationals will not be attacked because during protests of this nature, there are people who take advantage and start attacking innocent people and destroying their businesses.”

Concerns listed in the memorandum

Some of the grievances on the memorandum included the high rate of unemployment, safety, security and socio-economic and well-being of the communities.

“The influx of undocumented immigrants has led to serious challenges, such as the increase of identity theft, fraud, human trafficking, illicit drug trade, murder, extortion and various kinds of organised criminal activities,” the document said.

“South Africa opened its doors to those who are suffering in their countries for different reasons – such as political instability, economic crisis, civil wars.

Some may be entering our country looking for jobs and some may be joining our country for business purposes.

“It is our respectful view that the laws of our country and that of the global village must be read and be considered in context. South Africa is a sovereign state with laws that must be complied with and respected.”

Speaking to The Citizen after the march, Nozibusiso Khambule, who is the convenor of the movement, said the organisation would continue to protest throughout the country until the government addressed its demands.

When asked if the planned protests were not going to instigate violence against foreign nationals, she said all the protests would be peaceful, like that of yesterday.

30 days to respond

“We have given the government 30 days to address this matter because we are tired of the bad things that are committed by illegal immigrants,” said Khambule.

“As responsible South Africans, we do not have a problem with foreign nationals. Our problem is with undocumented people. Our streets are blocked with illegal small business operations and some of these people commit crime and you can’t trace them since they are undocumented. We will make sure the campaign does not cause trouble.”

