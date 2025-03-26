Crime

JUST IN: At least 50 foreign nationals escape alleged hostage situation

By Faizel Patel

26 Mar 2025

The foreigners escaped from a house in Lombardy East on Wednesday.

At least 50 foreign nationals are on the run after allegedly being held hostage in Johannesburg.

It is understood the foreigners escaped on Wednesday from a house in Lombardy East. No arrests have yet been made.

The current whereabouts of the escapees are unknown, but Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale told The Citizen the incident may be linked to human trafficking.

“We are still gathering information. Officials are on the way to the scene and will update,” she added.

ALSO READ: Hawks bust human trafficking ring in Joburg, 15 Ethiopians rescued

This is a developing story

escape foreign nationals hostage Police

