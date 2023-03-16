City of Cape Town Mayco member Malusi Booi suspended after police raid

Thapelo Lekabe

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has suspended the mayoral committee member (Mayco) for human settlements, Malusi Booi, with immediate effect.

This follows a police raid on Wednesday at City offices, including the office of Booi, in which members of the commercial crimes unit seized electronic equipment and documents. No arrests were made.

Fraud and corruption probe

The search and seizure operation is related to an investigation into allegations of fraud and corruption.

In a statement on Thursday, Hill-Lewis said he was informed by police that the investigation is at an early stage, but is “potentially serious” and relates to alleged fraud and corruption.

The mayor said he could not divulge more information on the probe as investigations are still ongoing.

“As a result, I have suspended councillor Booi from his position on the mayoral committee. In the interim, I have appointed Alderman James Vos as acting Mayco member for human settlements,” said Hill-Lewis.

He added: “I have further assured the Saps of the City’s full support in the ongoing investigation. The City has a zero tolerance approach to fraud and corruption and will not hesitate to act in the interests of good governance”.

Integrity of metro

Earlier on Thursday, Hill-Lewis said he was waiting to be briefed by the Provincial Commercial Crimes Unit on the reasons for the raid.

The mayor said he had made it clear to Booi that he will “act swiftly and decisively should any substantive information emerge that casts a shadow on the integrity of this government”.

In November last year, eight City of Cape Town officials were arrested for alleged involvement in construction tender fraud.

This followed investigations into complaints of fraud and corruption that entail the inflation of invoices, irregular payments to service providers for construction work not undertaken and other illicit activities.

