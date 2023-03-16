JUST IN: Lungile Phenyane withdraws from contesting two positions at DA federal congress

Thapelo Lekabe

Democratic Alliance (DA) member Lungile Phenyane has withdrawn from contesting the party’s federal leader and federal finance chairperson positions ahead of the DA’s federal congress next month.

This follows Wednesday’s announcement of candidates vying for top leadership positions in the official opposition party, in which Phenyane was standing for all six of the DA’s national leadership positions up for grabs.

DA federal congress

Speaking to The Citizen on Thursday, the relatively unknown DA member confirmed that she would no longer contest for the DA federal leader and federal finance chairperson posts, leaving her with four positions she is standing for.

These are the deputy chairperson of the federal council, chairperson of the federal council, deputy federal chairperson, and federal chairperson position.

Phenyane said she was stepping away from contesting the positions because she felt that the other candidates standing were “competent” enough to take the party forward.

“After due consideration, I’ve evaluated the two positions of federal leader and federal finance chairperson and, for now, I’m withdrawing.

“For the other positions, I’m still standing,” said Phenyane.

DA posts up for grabs

Phenyane was expected to compete for the federal leader post with the incumbent DA leader John Steenhuisen and former Johannesburg mayor Mpho Phalatse.

For the federal finance chairperson, she was expected to take on the incumbent Dion George, who is currently serving a third term.

With Phenyane having withdrawn from contesting the post, this means George is now the only remaining candidate.

Phenyane is still vying for the coveted position of federal council chairperson, where she will go head-to-head with incumbent chair Helen Zille.

‘There are other competent people’

Phenyane denied that she was forced to withdraw from contesting the two positions. She said she informed the DA’s federal congress presiding officers of her decision.

“For now in the current status, I think there are other competent candidates who are already nominated,” she said.

Phenyane hails from Tshwane and is a member of the DA Youth and the DA’s Women’s Network.

The 36-year-old has never held any leadership position within the DA.

‘Women and youth are the future’

Phenyane said she was contesting leadership positions within the DA because she felt that women and young people should be represented within the party’s higher echelons.

“There is nothing wrong that I’m doing or maybe putting the party into disrepute. I’m following the DA constitution.

“I’m standing to ensure that the youth and women occupy such positions, and they are very much capable. Women and youth are the future.”

Phenyane believes she stands a good chance of being elected into one of the positions she’s contending.

“This is not about competing. This is not about individuals. It’s about the best interest of our people and improving their lives for the better,” she said.

Around 2 000 delegates are expected to gather at Gallagher Convention Centre in Johannesburg from 1 to 2 April for the DA’s federal congress, where the party will elect its federal leader, federal chairperson, and three deputy federal chairpersons.

Alongside the federal congress, the members of the DA federal council – the party’s highest governing and policy-making body – will vote for the chairperson and three deputy chairpersons of the federal council, as well as the federal finance chairperson.

