Mokwena hails distribution master Williams ahead of ‘Beer’ Cup

Ronwen Williams’ move to Mamelodi Sundowns was flagged as one of the unnecessary transfers, given that Masandawana already had the safe hands of club captain Denis Onyango, Kennedy Mweene and Reyaad Pieterse, while at the time, Ricardo Goss was part of the set-up before being loaned out to SuperSport United.

Fast forward a few months later, Williams has become the mainstay in Downs’ goals, playing all league and domestic cup games so far.

The 30-year-old is also Masandawana’s most popular player, at least according to the votes by Downs fans in the Carling Black Label Cup. Sundowns are set to take on AmaZulu on Saturday morning in the three-match extravaganza at the FNB Stadium.

His coach, Rulani Mokwena, says the Bafana Bafana skipper has improved in leaps and bounds since switching towns, and Williams has also recognized the growth in his football.

“Williams always has been exceptional before joining us,” said Mokwena, who fell short of saying he is slowly becoming the country’s best ball distributor.

“I don’t know if we notice the number of attacks that he has launched since joining this club. Just go back and watch the goal that we scored against Maritzburg United and tell me how many goalkeepers in this country can make a pass like that,” said Mokwena.

Meanwhile, Williams echoed Mokwena’s sentiments: “A massive team like Sundowns believed that I could add value and this motivated me because I worked with Denis and Reyaad before. What I was looking for in the last few years was to improve and I have got so much ability that was hidden and it is coming out now in such a big team.

“We spend a lot of time with the coaches and they are showing me a bunch of things that I can do, which I have not been doing in my whole career. In the short space that I have been here, there is so much I have improved in,” said Williams, as he looks to get his hands on his first piece of silverware with Downs.

“We are looking forward to it, we want our name to be on it. We are a big team and we want to associate ourselves with big trophies. We want to win each and every trophy.”