Case of five Gqeberha men accussed of killing eight people postponed

Compiled by Siphumelele Khumalo

The case against five men accused of killing eight people in KwaZakhele, Gqeberha, was postponed on Wednesday for a formal bail application and an identity parade.

The five suspects are expected to appear at the Gqeberha Magistrate’s Court on 18 April 2023.

The court ordered that the identity parade be held on 18 April 2023, and a formal bail application commence on Thursday.

Proceedings

Eastern Cape NPA Regional spokesperson Luxolo Tyali revealed that during proceedings, the suspects only gave instructions to one attorney. The case was previously postponed to give the accused time to secure a private attorney of their choice.

“Mzwandile Mahambehlala, Siyabulela Funde, Luzuko Tsotsi, Luyanda April, and Sinaye Tyeni, are facing eight counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder, relating to the mass shooting that led to the deaths of eight people in KwaZakhele, Gqeberha in January 2023.”

“According to the police, two armed men entered the premises in Makanda Street on 29 January 22023 and shot at guests attending a birthday celebration. Eleven people were shot at during the attack, seven people were certified dead on the scene, one succumbed to his injuries in hospital, and three sustained serious injuries,” said Tyali.

READ MORE: Four dead after another mass shooting in Gqeberha

NPA opposes bail

Police also stated that Mahambehlala was the first to be arrested on 3 March 2023, in a house in a nearby township.

It is also alleged that his four co-accused were arrested weeks later.

The NPA is opposing bail on the matter, to which a senior prosecutor has been assigned.

WATCH:

WATCH | NPA spokesperson Luxolo Tyali speaks to the media following the court appearance of five men who are accused of killing eight people at a birthday party in Kwazakhele, Gqeberha, earlier this year.



He says the state will oppose bail.



Read more: https://t.co/tysWepRr7X pic.twitter.com/iWKqUVsQar— AlgoaFMNews (@AlgoaFMNews) April 12, 2023

ALSO READ: Police launch manhunt for suspects in KZN mass shootings