Four dead after another mass shooting in Gqeberha

Four people were gunned down in yet another mass shooting at Kwazakhele in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape.

Mass shooting in Gqeberha

The four people – three women and one man – were shot dead at a house on Nomjila Street in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said Kwazakhele members were busy with patrol duties when they were stopped by a woman who told them about the shooting.

“On arrival, it was established that four people were fatally wounded and several people sustained injuries. According to information, it is alleged that the victims were partying inside and outside the house, consuming alcohol, when three unknown males approached them and started shooting at everyone.

“The owner of the house, aged 28, was fatally wounded,” said Naidu in a statement.

She added that a case of four counts of murder and seven counts of attempted murder was opened.

The mass shooting comes two weeks after seven people were shot dead and four others were wounded at a house party at Maqanda Street in KwaZakhele.

No arrests have been made in relation to the case.

The police’s Provincial Organised Crime Investigation unit in Gqeberha is investigating.

Compiled by Asanda Mbayimbayi.

