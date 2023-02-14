Police launch manhunt for suspects in KZN mass shootings

Faizel Patel

KwaZulu-Natal police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting of five people in Mariannhill, outside Pinetown in KwaZulu-Natal.

Two people were left wounded in the shootings on Monday.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the gunmen targeted two different vehicle workshops.

Manhunt

Netshiunda said police have launched a manhunt for the suspects.

“Information at the police’s disposal at this stage indicate that the suspects stormed into a vehicle workshop and shot the owner and two other people. The owner and one person were declared dead at the scene, whereas the third victim was rushed to hospital to for treatment,”

“The same suspects reportedly proceeded to another vehicle workshop just two streets away and shot and killed the owner and two other people who were working at the workshop,” Netshiunda said.

Motive

Netshiunda added that three of the victims were reportedly in their fifties, while the two others are believed to be in their late 30s.

“Although the motive of the killings is yet to be established, nothing was reported robbed or stolen during the shooting.”

AKA and Tibz murder

The shooting comes after a few days after the murder of award winning rapper Kiernan Forbes, also known as AKA and his friend Tebello ‘Tibz’ Motsoane.

The duo were shot dead in an apparent hit while standing outside the Wish Restaurant on Friday night.

CCTV footage

CCTV footage has been widely shared showing the shooting in Florida Road which claimed the lives of AKA and Tibz.

It also shows there was no attempted robbery making murder the only motive for the shooting.

Investigations

Police have launched a manhunt for the suspects who shot and killed AKA and Tibz.

There was still uncertainty as to when the suspects would be apprehended.

“There is no update as yet,” KZN police spokesperson Col. Robert Netshiunda told The Citizen.

