Chiefs’ Kaze – ‘It is a good point’

'We will focus on the next game,' added the Chiefs co-head coach.

Kaizer Chiefs co-head coach Cedric Kaze described his team’s goalless draw with Polokwane City at the old Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday as ‘a good point’.

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Chiefs went into the game on a run of five consecutive Betway Premiership wins, but were unable to find a way past Phuti Mohafe’s well-organised City.

Chiefs’ close call

The home side might even have got all three points with Brandon Petersen making two excellent saves and Bonginkosi Dlamini missing a glorious late chance.

The closest Chiefs came were a couple of Glody Lilepo free kicks, one tipped over the bar and another shaving the City crossbar.

“In the first half we were more in the game,” Kaze told SuperSport TV.

“We lacked a bit of composure in the final third, instead of taking an extra touch maybe we could have got a shot off a bit quicker.

Kaze – ‘We lost a bit of control’

“We knew Polokwane would defend and try to catch us on transitions, with a lot of long balls. In the second half we lost a bit of control and allowed them to get confident and get into situations of crosses and transitions, which they like.

“But it is a good point away from home and we will focus on the next game.”

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That game doesn’t get any bigger, the second Premiership Soweto derby of the season on Sunday at FNB Stadium.

Chiefs will need to beat Orlando Pirates to retain any realistic chance of qualifying for next season’s Caf Champions League. Pirates are currently 12 points clear of Chiefs, though Amakhosi do have a game in hand.