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Chiefs frustrated in Polokwane snooze-fest

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By Jonty Mark

Football Editor

3 minute read

18 April 2026

07:25 pm

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A dull game ends goalless.

Lebo Maboe - Bonginkosi Dlamini - Kaizer Chiefs - Polokwane City.

Kaizer Chiefs’ Lebo Maboe and Polokwane City’s Bonginkosi Dlamini battle for the ball during the two side’s goalless draw at the old Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday evening.

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Kaizer Chiefs were unable to secure a sixth Betway Premiership win on the spin as they were held to a goalless draw by Polokwane City at the old Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday.

Chiefs blow

The result is a blow to Chiefs’ slim hopes of qualifying for next season’s Caf Champions League, and they failed to create enough chances against a gritty City.

The home side probably had the better opportunities on the day, with Chiefs indebted to Brandon Petersen for two fantastic saves.

Chiefs almost scored after 61 seconds, Glody Lilepo skipping down the right wing and sending in a low cross that City’s Manuel Kambala just diverted past his own post.

City’s Bonginkosi Dlamini earned a booking for taking down Thabiso Monyane on the edge of the box in the 17th minute. Lilepo’s free kick was tipped over the bar by Lindokuhle Mathebula.

After that, however, it was the home side who had the better of the opening period. City’s long balls to the likes of Dlamini and Simon Ramabu caused Amakhosi plenty of problems.

In the 18th minute, Dlamini created some space for himself on the edge of the box, but lashed his shot badly off target.

Juan Mutudza then headed narrowly over from a near post corner before Ramabu tested Brandon Petersen with an excellent curling shot from the edge of the box.

Chiefs suffered a blow as defender Aden McCarthy was forced off with a hamstring injury in the 43rd minute, Inacio Miguel coming on in his place.

Mduduzi Shabalala had a couple of opportunities late in the first half but both were far too tamely struck to trouble City.

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Chances missed

City threatened first after the break, Petersen doing well to tip Mutudza’s effort over the bar.

For Chiefs, Wandile Duba lashed a shot wide, while Lilepo blazed over after Flavio Da Silva’s initial effort was blocked.

In the 76th minute, another Lilepo free kick clipped the top of Mathebula’s crossbar.

City came on strong in the closing stages and Dlamini wasted a glorious opportunity to win it in the 85th minute, while Miguel then did well to block a shot from City substitute Raymond Daniels.

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Betway Premiership Kaizer Chiefs F.C (AmaKhosi/Chiefs) Polokwane City F.C.

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