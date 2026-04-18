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Cardoso reacts to reaching third CAF final

Picture of Katlego Modiba

By Katlego Modiba

Football Journalist

3 minute read

18 April 2026

07:22 pm

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'Two Champions League finals in a row and that was the objective of people that brought us here at the club,' he said.

Cardoso reacts to reaching third CAF final

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso with his assistants following a CAF Championship League semi-final match against Esperance at Loftus Versfeld on April 18, 2026 in Pretoria, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu)

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Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso expressed his delight after guiding the club to a second consecutive CAF Champions League final, following a 1-0 victory over Espérance at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday afternoon.

Cardoso’s Sundowns do it again

Colombian forward Brayan León netted his fifth goal of the campaign since joining in January, securing Sundowns’ place on the biggest stage in African club football.

ALSO READ: León sends Sundowns into another Champions League final

Cardoso also reached last season’s final with the Brazilians but fell short against Pyramids FC. In 2024, he led Espérance to the final, where they were defeated by Egyptian giants Al Ahly.

“I’m very excited at the moment. Two Champions League finals in a row and that was the objective of people that brought us here at the club,” he said.

He credited the collective effort of his technical team, highlighting contributions from his coaching staff since he joined the club December 2024 after Manqoba Mngqithi was sacked

“For me and my staff, it’s the hard work from the ones that come from Portugal, the ones I found here in South Africa, and the ones from Denmark,” he added.

“Everyone together has done a good job and I want to thank all of them. I can’t finish this without thanking our fans, it’s very important that we feel their energy. They must keep following us in the league.”

‘Thin margins’

Sundowns produced a disciplined display across both legs, ultimately proving the stronger side. The 53-year-old coach praised his players’ character and tactical awareness in navigating a tightly contested tie.

“The development of this team was to understand that when you play teams like Al Ahly, the Moroccans and the … ones from Algeria, you need to be strong,” Cardoso concluded.

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“Our match in Tunis was a match of thin margins. It fell for our side because of the commitment, positioning, intensity and capacity to be together even when we don’t have the ball. Espérance is a big team.

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“The team understood where we needed to be and they created the energy. One thing we can never forget at Sundowns is that you need to play with joy. The ball is what unites us but our hearts and commitment should be open for when we don’t have the ball.”

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CAF Champions league Esperance Mamelodi Sundowns F.C. (Sundowns)

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