In case you missed it: Julius Mkhwanazi arrested| Ramaphosa warns countries| Mbalula dismisses Trump’s genocide claims

Catch up on the biggest stories this Saturday, 18 April 2026, in our simple daily news update.

In today’s news, suspended EMPD deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi has been arrested after appearing before a commission of inquiry.

Meanwhile, President Cyril Ramaphosa has warned that rising global conflict and inequality are making the world increasingly dangerous.

Furthermore, the government has dismissed renewed “white genocide” claims by Donald Trump as misleading and unfounded.

Weather tomorrow: 19 April, 2026

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has warned that severe thunderstorms, disruptive rain, strong winds, and waves are expected over the southwestern part of the country on Sunday. Full weather forecast here.

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EMPD’s Julius Mkhwanazi arrested

EMPD deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi. Picture: Gallo Images / Frennie Shivambu

Suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi has been arrested shortly after his appearance at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

His arrest is understood to be linked to allegations connected to wrongdoing within the metro police, which have been under investigation.

Mkhwanazi has been a central figure in testimonies relating to corruption and misconduct within the EMPD. His arrest signals a significant development in ongoing efforts to address alleged criminal activity and accountability within the department.

CONTINUE READING: EMPD’s Julius Mkhwanazi arrested

Ramaphosa warns of rising conflict and inequality

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa has cautioned that increasing global conflict and widening inequality are contributing to a more dangerous and unstable world. Speaking on international issues, he pointed to tensions between nations and economic disparities as major risks to peace and development.

He emphasised the importance of cooperation among countries to address these challenges and prevent further instability.

Ramaphosa warned that without collective action, these global pressures could have severe consequences, particularly for developing nations.

CONTINUE READING: ‘World being made very dangerous’: Ramaphosa warns of rising conflict and inequality

Mbalula responds to fresh Trump SA white genocide claims

US President Donald Trump. Picture: Jim Watson/ AFP

The government has rejected renewed claims by former US President Donald Trump alleging a “white genocide” in South Africa. Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya dismissed the remarks, stating that they are not supported by facts and misrepresent the country’s realities.

The government reiterated that crime in South Africa affects all communities and should not be framed along racial lines. Officials also raised concerns about the spread of misinformation and its potential impact on the country’s international image.

CONTINUE READING: Presidential spokesperson, Mbalula responds to fresh Trump SA white genocide claims

Former municipal official’s R686k tender fraud case delayed

Picture: iStock

A former municipal official accused of fraud involving a R686 000 tender has had their case postponed in court. The delay was due to procedural matters, with the case set to continue in May.

The accused allegedly manipulated procurement processes for personal benefit, reflecting ongoing concerns about corruption at the local government level. Authorities continue to pursue the matter as part of broader efforts to tackle financial misconduct in public institutions.

CONTINUE READING: Former municipal official’s R686k tender fraud case delayed

GCIS urges fight against fake news

Picture: X/@SAgovnews

The Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) has called on communicators to actively combat the spread of fake news and misinformation.

Officials stressed that ethical and accurate communication is critical in maintaining public trust and ensuring citizens receive reliable information.

GCIS highlighted that misinformation can have serious consequences, influencing public behaviour and undermining confidence in institutions.

CONTINUE READING: GCIS urges communicators to fight fake news trend

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: In case you missed it: Mugabe, cousin plead guilty | 150 taxis impounded | Ouaddou defends Mbuthuma form