New Limpopo mayors to be appointed

After undergoing rigorious processess, including interviews and vetting, new mayors will be appointed in Collins Chabane and Sekhukhune district municipalities in Limpopo.

On Friday, the ANC ordered the party in Sekhukhune and Vhembe regions to submit three names to Limpopo ANC headquarters in Polokwane for processing.

The decision for the appointment of the new mayors was taken during an ordinary ANC Limpopo provincial executive committee (PEC) meeting on Friday.

The region, according to the PEC, have only two weeks, starting from 2 June to submit the names.

Lobbying

Interested parties are lobbying for the appointment on street corners, at drinking parties and at birthday and wedding shindings.

However, the question remains: who is capable enough to win the trophy? Is it current speaker of the Vhembe district municipality, Fridah Nkondo, current acting municipal mayor, Shadrack Maluleke, or the newly elected party regional secretary, Miyelani Chauke?

It also remains to be seen who will be the big boss between current acting chair for the ANC in the Sekhukhune region, Minah Bahula, current acting executive mayor for the Sekhukhune district municipality, Maleke Mokganyetji, or the party’s regional engine, Mathope Tala?

REC

Yesterday, Tala said the region was planning to hold its regional executive committee (REC) before the end of the weekend, adding that the names would be forwarded to the PEC for selection. He said the venue and the date for the REC was still to be decided by officials.

But Tala could not be drawn to comment on who was fit to be mayor for the financially gripped Sekhukhune district municipality.

He, however, said the district needed “a tried and tested cadre of the movement”. Spokesperson for the ANC in the Vhembe region, Gumane Mukwevho, promised the region will meet the deadline as stated by the PEC.

The search for a mayor in Collins Chabane come after the former mayor, the late Big Moss Maluleke, was gunned down at his home in Tshikundo, outside Malamulele last year.

Sekhukhune’s former mayor Julia Mathebe stepped aside after she was implicated in the alleged illicit investment of her former municipality, Elias Motsoaledi’s, millions into the now defunct VBS Mutual Bank.

