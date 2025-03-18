Kleinfontein can’t escape the law any longer

The City of Tshwane is holding Kleinfontein accountable. Racial exclusivity won’t exempt them from property rates and legal regulations.

The entrance of the Afrikaners-only settlement, Kleinfontein located in Rayton, a small town between Pretoria and Bronkhorstspruit. Picture: Supplied

We hope Donald Trump doesn’t get wind of this because he’ll unleash a whole aircraft carrier group to come to the aid of a unique white settlement being “abused” by the authorities in South Africa.

It’s a little-known apartheid-style enclave called Kleinfontein ïn Pretoria and, following decades of inaction, the City of Tshwane had decided to clamp down on it and demand that its white residents pay their fair share of property rates.

Kleinfontein, established in the ’90s, allows only “Boere-Afrikaners”, and only “volkseie” (belonging to the nation) labour is permitted.

The settlement currently has more than 600 houses, as well as shops, an old age home, a school building, solar farm, light industrial area and a museum.

It consists of nine properties, none of which have been rezoned for residential purposes or subdivided… and there was no formal township establishment, nor were any building plans approved.

The settlement comes under Kleinfontein Aandeleblok and people can buy shares in its shareblock scheme, following which they are allocated a piece on land on which to build.

Kleinfontein Aandeleblok claims it has been trying to make itself legal since 2013, but has got nowhere with the council. Whether that is true or not – and the organisation plans to challenge the municipality legally – the fact remains illegal development has continued.

And there we were thinking white folks are law-abiding…

They would fight the council because introducing proper rates – and paying additional “punitive” charges – will cost everyone there a lot of money.

That, of course, would make them like the rest of us – having to render to Caesar what is Caesar’s.

This sort of racial exclusion and illegality doesn’t help the cause of race relations much.

And SA law still applies in your little Volkstaat.

