President Ramaphosa on Athol Fugard: ‘An outlier amongst the millions of white South Africans’

Fugard was one of the few white South African artists creating anti-apartheid work during the height of segregation.

John Kani (left), Athol Fugard (center) and Winston Ntshona at the Royal Court Theatre in 1973. Picture: Evening Standard/Getty Images

In his tribute to the playwright, President Cyril Ramaphosa hailed Athol Fugard as an exceptional storyteller who, in extraordinary times, crafted powerful anti-apartheid work.

“Athol Fugard will be remembered for being an outlier amongst the millions of white South Africans who blithely turned a blind eye to the injustices being perpetrated in their name,” averred Ramaphosa in a statement.

Fugard reportedly died on Saturday at the age of 92, and tributes have been paid from various parts of the world.

He used his influential voice to rouse the consciences of international audiences in support of the anti-apartheid struggle.

“As a country, we are grateful that we were able to honour the legendary Athol Fugard during his lifetime with the National Order of Ikhamanga in Silver,” Ramaphosa said.

Fugard the outlier

Born Harold Athol Lanigan Fugard on 11 June 1932 in Middelburg, Eastern Cape, Fugard grew up in what was then known as Port Elizabeth.

“We were cursed with apartheid but blessed with great artists who shone a light on its impact and helped to guide us out of it. We owe a huge debt to this late, wonderful man,” said Minister of Sport, Arts, and Culture Gayton McKenzie.

Of Huguenot and Irish descent, he began his career as a freelance writer for the Evening Post before joining the SABC as a reporter.

Initially drawn to acting, Fugard soon discovered his passion for writing and theatre.

His first theatrical work, The Rehearsal Room, boldly rejected the segregationist policies of the time, featuring a multiracial cast at a time when apartheid laws sought to divide South Africans.

This defiant stance led to many of his works being censored and banned by the apartheid government.

“The Fugard Theatre in District Six in Cape Town stands as a fitting tribute to a man whose life and works have left an indelible footprint, and that will continue to inspire generations of creative professionals for time to come,” the President added.

‘A fearless storyteller’

McKenzie said Fugard was a fearless storyteller.

“Athol Fugard was a fearless storyteller who laid bare the harsh realities of apartheid through his plays, giving a voice to those silenced by oppression,” McKenzie said.

“His impact on South African theatre and the global stage is immeasurable, and his legacy will continue to resonate for generations.”

Throughout his lifetime, Fugard received numerous accolades, including multiple Tony Awards, the Fleur du Cap Lifetime Achievement Award (2000), and the South African Vita Award for Lifetime Achievement (1998).

I am deeply saddened by the passing of my dear friend Athol Fugard. May his soul rest in eternal peace. Elder 🌹 pic.twitter.com/BVrKRczUxB — JOHN KANI OIS OBE (@KANI_ELDER) March 9, 2025

In 1985,Fugard was celebrated by Time magazine as the greatest active playwright in the English-speaking world.

He was a fellow of the British Royal Society of Literature and a member of the American Academy of Arts and Letters.

“I am deeply saddened by the passing of my dear friend Athol Fugard. May his soul rest in eternal peace,” said friend and long-time collaborator John Kani.

