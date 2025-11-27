Christmas lights return to the streets of Johannesburg’s inner city

City Power have refurbished the old stock of Christmas lights and have erected displays through the Johannesburg CBD.

The Johannesburg municipality has marked its recent revival with the return of a former family favourite.

Christmas lights will once again adorn the streets of the city, as Mayor Dada Morero continues his drive to transform public opinion.

The city received a cosmetic makeover in the weeks and months leading up to the G20 Summit held this past weekend, with Morero vowing to maintain the standard set.

Christmas lights locations

The Christmas lights installation will feature the same lights used in previous decades, all refurbished by City Power.

Lights will stretch across Maboneng and Gandhi Square, as well as sections of Commissioner, Wolmarans, Noord, Rissik, Eloff, Harrison, King George, Smit and De Villiers streets.

Fourteen displays were set up along De Villiers Street alone, with more on the way in the coming weeks.

“These vibrant installations, combined with the repaired and newly-installed streetlights, are intended to make the inner city more welcoming during the holiday season and reaffirm the city’s commitment to restoring Johannesburg’s historic identity,” stated City Power.

Morero and municipal officials toured the displays on Wednesday night to promote the city’s rejuvenation efforts.

“We want residents to trust that we can deliver. That is why we are installing public lighting and festive displays street by street, to bring hope and demonstrate our commitment to reclaiming the inner city,” said Morero.

R60 million lost to theft and vandalism

The Christmas lights will be accompanied by additional city street lighting that will illuminate the inner city year-round.

This includes the rollout of solar high masts throughout the city, to add to the 143 solar towers that were installed across the greater Johannesburg region in the past financial year.

However, theft and vandalism are persistent, costing R60 million via 298 infrastructure-related crimes in the previous financial quarter.

Security operations have been increased, leading to 82 arrests and the securing of 14 convictions, averaging sentences of six years per conviction.

MMC for Environment, Infrastructure and Services, Jack Sekwaila, thanked City Power for their work in lighting up the city.

“Your commitment, delivered under tight timelines, is helping us keep Joburg safe and supporting law enforcement efforts to curb crime,” said the MMC.

City Power Chief Commercial Officer Thamsanqa Mathiso said the project was an execution of the mayor’s vision.

“This is about uplifting the festive spirit. We are returning the city to its glory days and want the residents and visitors to enjoy and experience the spirit of Jozi,” Mathiso concluded.

