The great Christmas tree timing debate

From Mariah Carey fans to parents pressured by excited kids, everyone has their own chaotic rule for when the Christmas tree must finally go up.

When is the right time to put up a Christmas tree? My neighbour asked this while she helped me decorate mine.

Every year, like clockwork, humanity divides itself into two groups, I told her: the early decorators, who believe 1 November is practically Christmas Eve, and the rest of us, who are still trying to finish the Halloween chocolates without judgment.

Some will argue, of course, that the minute Mariah Carey defrosts and hits that high note on All I Want for Christmas Is You, it’s time.

It doesn’t matter if it’s still 30ºC outside.

If Mariah is awake, your tree should be too. It’s not difficult, is it?

These are the people who insist, in grave tones, that the tree may only be erected on 1 December.

Any earlier and they will glare at you over their reading glasses with a disappointed look on their faces.

These same people also believe in proper wrapping techniques, colour-coded bow placement and that tinsel is a moral failing.

Others prefer a more emotional approach.

Their internal Christmas switch flips at random moments.

When they smell cinnamon, or when they see the first shop selling mince pies, or… when the electricity goes off again and they need something festive to look at in the dark.

Parents of small children know the real truth: once the first school sends home a colouring sheet of Santa, the tree is going up. You have lost all say in the matter. And you can expect daily questions, like: “Can we put up the tree now?” You shake your head.

“How about now?” the kids ask half an hour later.

You give them a stern look. “What about now?” they ask just before bedtime.

You sigh and even the tree starts feeling pressured.

Some of us are practical. We put up the tree the day a friend, cousin, or unsuspecting visitor is trapped in our home long enough to help assemble the branches, untangle the lights and pretend the top part isn’t leaning at a 45ºangle. That still boggles my mind.

Why can’t it be straight, like in the movies? So, I told my neighbour: Liza, put it up whenever you want. Life is short, fairy lights are cheap and December is chaotic enough without silly little rules.

Just don’t leave it up until March.

Even Santa has limits.