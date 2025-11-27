Morning Fix: Audit report triggers push to remove Madibeng manager | Christmas lights return to the streets of Johannesburg’s inner city

Catch up on the biggest stories this morning, 27 November 2025, in our simple morning fix update

Today’s morning fix kicks off with a scathing audit finding that Quiet Kgatla lacked required qualifications. He was hired through an irregular, legally flawed process. An independent audit committee has delivered a serious blow to Madibeng local municipality’s municipal manager, Quiet Kgatla. They declared his appointment null and void.

The committee found the appointment violated rules governing senior officials, as Kgatla lacked the required qualifications.

Despite the findings, the Madibeng council has stalled on acting against Kgatla.

CONTINUE READING: Audit report triggers push to remove Madibeng manager

Trio charged with murder of ANCYL leader Sindiso Magaqa to go on trial

Former ANCYL leader Sindiso Magaqa. Photo by Gallo Images / Sowetan / Antonio Muchave

The three men charged in connection with the murder of former ANC Youth League Secretary General Sindiso Magaqa have been set down for trial next year.

Sbonelo Myeza, Mbulelo Mpofana and Zweliphansi Stanley Skhosana appeared in the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Wednesday.

CONTINUE READING: Trio charged with murder of ANCYL leader Sindiso Magaqa to go on trial

Christmas lights return to the streets of Johannesburg’s inner city

Christmas lights in the Johannesburg CBD, 26 November. Picture: Supplied / City Power

The Johannesburg municipality has marked its recent revival with the return of a former family favourite.

Christmas lights will once again adorn the streets of the city. Mayor Dada Morero continues his drive to transform public opinion.

CONTINUE READING: Christmas lights return to the streets of Johannesburg’s inner city

Should courts reconsider caning debate

Public backlash to caning proposals reveals deep division. Picture: iStock

Mention the words corporal punishment and you are guaranteed to spark a fiery debate.

There are so many people that are for it and so many vehemently opposed. The “when we were young it made us stronger” argument is countered by “that leads to more violence, which in turn leads to more abuse as a result”.

CONTINUE READING: Should courts reconsider caning debate

Proteas Test team must now be respected and rewarded

Proteas captain Temba Bavuma lifts the Test mace after triumphing over Australia in the World Test Championship final at Lords in London earlier this year. Picture: Paul Harding/Gallo Images

After an incredible two-Test triumph over India on their home turf, surely the Proteas Test team deserve to be respected — and rewarded?

The current World Test Championship mace holders absolutely dismantled one of the “Big Three” in their tailor-made home conditions. This happened on the biggest stage.

Yes, the first match could have gone either way, but the Proteas won a tight contest by 30 runs on an almost unplayable pitch. Meanwhile, the second Test was a statement performance, and win, by the South Africans.

CONTINUE READING: Proteas Test team must now be respected and rewarded