Missing boy found in mortuary after weeks of searching

A Centurion mother’s search for her son ended tragically when she found him at the mortuary two weeks after his disappearance.

Phindiwe Yose had been looking for her son, Njabulo Yose, for two weeks since he went missing after school on 13 March.

He was last seen with three friends at around 9pm on the way to Kgosi Mampuru.

The teenager was allegedly run over on the day he went missing and his body has been at a mortuary since then, while his mother and community members continued to search for him.

‘Didn’t even recognise him’

“When we got to the mortuary, I didn’t even recognise him until I saw his clothes. He was injured in the face, head and stomach,” she said.

Yose said police had the contact details for the driver who was responsible for her son’s death. “But that doesn’t answer the questions I still have,” she said.

Yose said she has wasted money looking for her son, including paying private investigators to search for the missing teenager while he was lying in the mortuary.

“They have wasted a lot of our time. I am hurt and I want answers. I didn’t eat or sleep for two weeks,” she said. Yose said her son’s death left her with more questions than answers.

“The stories and what happened don’t make sense. Nothing made sense,” the mother said.

Laying Njabulo to rest

Yose said she was now focused on laying her son to rest in the Eastern Cape.

“We were very close. He is my first-born and my first love. When he went missing I couldn’t believe people that he was out with his friends because he was a mama’s boy,” she said.

Yose said her son wouldn’t stay away from home for one night, let alone two weeks.

“The police called us on Thursday after the officer was on leave for two weeks. When she returned to work last Wednesday, she called me about an accident on the day of his disappearance,” she explained.

Njabulo leaves behind his mother and a nine-year-old brother.

A family friend, Pearl Ramashala, thanked the community for all coming together to help Yose look for her missing son.

“Njabulo’s mother has been so strong through this whole thing. All she wanted to do was find her child, which she did, but it was not a pleasurable outcome,” she said.

Ramashala said she couldn’t believe that the police could not connect the dots between Yose’s disappearance and a pedestrian accident reported on the same day in the same street and at the same police station.

