Disappearance of Joshlin Smith continues to intrigue SA as police are still investigating

Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie rubbished claims by the police of sharing sensitive information about Joshlin's case.

It’s been 41 days since Joshlin Smith disappeared from her home in Saldanha Bay. Picture: Facebook

The disappearance and search for little Joshlin Smith continues to intrigue the country with Western Cape police saying while they have not been sharing constant updates on the matter, a case of a missing person is still under investigation.

It’s been 41 days since the grade 1 pupil disappeared from her home in Saldanha Bay while in the care of her mother’s boyfriend.

Western Cape police spokesperson André Traut told eNCA they are investigating Joshlin’s disappearance and those arrested continue to be questioned.

Investigations

“Crime against women and children is a top priority for the Western Cape police and we will make every endeavour to get to the bottom of the disappearance of Joshlin Smith. All avenues are pursued in a bid to find her and the search is still underway.”

Last week, Western Cape police said they were examining more items potentially linked to the disappearance of Joshlin.

It is understood that with the recently discovered items of bloodied clothing and part of a bone, police are hoping the forensic laboratory’s analysis can assist their investigation.

The items were retrieved from a drain in Diazville.

Suspects

Joshlin’s mother Kelly Smith is among the arrested suspects.

She has been charged alongside her boyfriend Jacquin “Boeta” Appollis, close friend Steveno van Rhyn and her Middelpos neighbour Lourentia “Renz” Lombaard with human trafficking and kidnapping.

They will be back in the Vredenburg Magistrate’s Court on 13 May.

On Sunday, hundreds of people including Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie attended a prayer service in Saldanha Bay to bring awareness to the cases of many missing children across the country.

Interference

McKenzie who last week upped his reward for finding Joshlin to R1 million this week rubbished claims by the police of sharing sensitive information which may compromise their investigation.

McKenzie also refuted claims that he’s politicising the case.

“I’m a politician, but before a politician I’m a father. But this is the job of politicians to be involved in the community. I’ve been here from day two, I’ve never left. What stops them from coming here and helping us search for her.

“The people love me here, so this is not politics. They are just scared because I am showing them what a politician is supposed to do [SIC]. When there’s hurt in the community, a politician must be there like an ambulance,” he told the broadcaster.

