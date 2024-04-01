Durban metro cop shares last moments of girlfriend after stabbing

The man who has since been arrested allegedly stabbed his girlfriend inside a flat on Joseph Nduli Street in Durban on Sunday.

The suspect is expected to appear in court on Tuesday. Picture: Action SA

KwaZulu-Natal police have arrested a 27-year-old Durban Metro Police officer after he allegedly fatally stabbed his girlfriend, who was also an officer.

The woman was stabbed inside a flat on Joseph Nduli Street in Durban in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Stabbing shared

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the suspect allegedly took videos and pictures of his girlfriend taking her last breath and distributed it to several people as well as on social media.

“It is reported that the couple was drinking alcohol when the man allegedly stabbed the woman to death. Although the abuse of liquor and other substances could be attributed to the suspect’s actions, it is not yet clear what could have led to the stabbing.”

The suspect is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.

Fort Hare arrest

Meanwhile, police made a major breakthrough and arrested 15 more people in connection with the killings at the University of Fort Hare (UFH).

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe confirmed the national task team assigned with the responsibility of investigating and arresting those responsible for murder and attempted murder cases at the University of Fort Hare arrested the suspects on Sunday.

“This brings the number of those arrested in this case to 25 suspects. The suspects were arrested in various provinces over the Easter weekend including Gauteng, Eastern, Western Cape as well as KwaZulu-Natal.

Court

“The fifteen suspects face a string of charges ranging from fraud, corruption, kidnapping, murder and attempted murder. They are expected to make their first court appearance on Tuesday, 2 April, in the Dimbaza Magistrate’s Court in the Eastern Cape,” Mathe said.

Police Minister Bheki Cele established a task team in January last year to intensify the police’s response to the recent violent and fatal attacks at UFH.

