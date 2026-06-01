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DA threatens legal action over plan to rehire workers fired after violent Tshwane strike

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By Marizka Coetzer

Journalist

2 minute read

1 June 2026

07:30 am

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DA Tshwane mayoral candidate Cilliers Brink said the illegal strike caused immense damage to the city.

DA threatens legal action over plan to rehire workers fired after violent Tshwane strike

Former Tshwane mayor Cilliers Brink. Picture: The Citizen

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The DA in Tshwane said it will strongly oppose any attempt to reverse disciplinary processes involving misconduct linked to violence and criminality after the city’s mayoral committee announced its intention to rehire 43 ex-employees who were axed during the violent, unprotected strike of 2023.

‘Violence is not a legitimate form of negotiation’

DA Tshwane mayoral candidate Cilliers Brink said the illegal strike caused immense damage to the city.

“The DA-led government at the time took a firm stance by dismissing staff involved in this criminality.

“We sent a clear message that violence is not a legitimate form of negotiation and intimidation and destruction would not be tolerated as bargaining tools inside the municipality,” he added.

Brink said the DA has written to the city manager, warning that should these reports prove true, and should the city proceed with any unlawful reinstatements, the DA will consider legal action.

ANC welcomes move

ANC regional secretary George Matjila welcomed the move to reinstate the 43 workers who were fired.

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Democratic Alliance (DA) strike Tshwane

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